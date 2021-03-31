//Blazer softball sweeps UWF in regular season
March 31, 2021

VALDOSTA, Ga.— On Sunday, March 28, the Valdosta State Blazers completed a regular season series sweep of West Florida for the first time in four years. This is Valdosta State’s eighth consecutive win in their latest hot streak. A major player on Sunday was freshman Aniston Gano. She hit two homeruns, one of which was a grand slam. Two other standout players in that game were freshman Morgan Hill and junior Nicole Pennington. Their back-to-back hits widened the point gap in the sixth by three for the final score of 10 – 3.

Original Source: VSU Athletics Department

