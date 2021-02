Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga.— Valdosta State University baseball opens the season with a smashing 12-1 victory over Mississippi College in the final game of the series. VSU won all three of their games against the Choctaws, making this their first sweep against Mississippi College since 2016. They now head into the season with a 3-0 win streak. We look forward to seeing how far the Blazers can carry this streak.

Original Source: Valdosta Athletics Department