//Registration for VLPRA girls volleyball now open

Share with friends











Release:

VLPRA HOLDS GIRLS VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE

Local girls can participate in one of the area’s fastest growing sports with VLPRA’s girls’ volleyball league. Registration for Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s school-based league is open now.

The league is open to girls in 4th-8th grades. Participants register based on the middle school they currently attend or by the middle school they will attend in the future. Homeschoolers are welcome; they simply register based on their assigned public school.

The fee is just $85 and includes a uniform. Registration ends February 14th. Parents can register their children online at vlpra.com or in person at VLPRA’s Administration office located at 1901 North Forrest Street in Valdosta.

VLPRA is also looking for volunteer coaches. Anyone interested in coaching should fill out a volunteer form on vlpra.com. Simply click “volunteer” on the main page.

For more information call VLPRA’s main office at 229-259-3507.

Who: 4th-8th graders

When: Registration ends February 14th

Where: Register online at vlpra.com or in person at VLPRA’s Administration office located at 1901 North Forrest Street

Price: $85; includes uniform