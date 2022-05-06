//Valdosta/Lowndes summer tennis camp registration is open

Share with friends

Future tennis stars can sharpen their skills this at Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s Summer Junior Tennis Camp. The week-long day camp is for 4-11 year-olds and will be at the Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center located at McKey Park on Burton Street.

There’s two weeks to choose from: June 6th-10th or July 11th-15th. Campers can sign up for either week or for both. The camps are for all experience levels and teach a variety of skills. The program runs from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM and is $100 for the week or $25 per day. There’s a pizza party to end the week on Friday and campers who attend all week get a t-shirt. Participants need to bring a racquet and a water bottle.

Parents can sign their children up at the Authority’s website, vlpra.com, or just register and pay the day of camp. Call the Tennis Center at 229-333-1868 or email Tennis Pro Keith Childree at kchildree@vlpra.com for more information.