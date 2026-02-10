//Preciball USA invests $17 Million in Screven County

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Preciball USA plans to invest $17.6 million in a new production facility in Screven County, creating 65 new jobs.

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Preciball USA plans to invest $17.6 million in a new production facility in Screven County, creating 65 new jobs over the next several years.

“Preciball USA is one of the small-to-medium-sized manufacturers whose products are critical to entire industries that call Georgia home, and we are proud of their continued growth in the No. 1 state to do business,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We’re also excited to see programs like the Rural Site Development Initiative continue providing resources for Georgia’s businesses and people to be successful while setting the stage for future opportunities.”

“Today’s announcement is confirmation that Georgia’s efforts to bring high-quality, good-paying jobs to every corner of our great state are working,” said Speaker Jon Burns. “This generational investment by Preciball USA will provide the citizens of Screven County with opportunities for employment for years to come, and we look forward to welcoming this facility to our community.”

Preciball USA designs and manufactures precision and industrial balls for industrial use. The company’s products are used in applications such as bearings, pumps, valves, swivel joints, and more. Preciball USA’s primary offices, which will remain open, are located in Pooler.

“Our new high-precision manufacturing facility will complement our existing distribution operations and offer fully integrated, end-to-end domestic production to serve customers across an array of industries,” said Don Peak, Executive Vice President of Preciball USA. “We are excited to expand our Georgia workforce and support the region’s long-term economic growth alongside our new neighbors and friends in Screven County.”

Preciball USA’s new manufacturing facility will be located at the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD)-certified Screven County Industrial Park in Sylvania.

The company will be hiring for positions such as management, engineering, quality technicians, industrial maintenance, and production roles. Hiring is expected to begin in 2027, and interested individuals can learn more at www.preciballusa.com.

“Preciball USA’s decision to invest in Screven County is a strong vote of confidence in our workforce, our industrial infrastructure, and our long-term vision for growth,” said Chairman Stephen Milner, Screven County Development Authority. “This project reflects years of preparation at the Screven County Industrial Park, and we are proud to support a precision manufacturer that brings high-quality jobs and long-term economic value to our community.”

“This investment by Preciball USA represents an important step forward for Screven County and the people we serve,” said Chairman Will Boyd, Screven County Board of Commissioners. “By supporting projects like this, we are strengthening our tax base, creating quality jobs, and ensuring our county can continue to provide essential services while planning responsibly for future growth.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Dorie Bacon represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this project in partnership with the Screven County Development Authority, Georgia Ports Authority, and Georgia Power.

“For decades, Georgia has prioritized a supportive and solutions-oriented environment to attract and grow manufacturers. We’re thrilled that Preciball USA is scaling up and investing in Screven County,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Thanks to Governor Kemp, the Georgia General Assembly, and collaboration with the Department of Community Affairs, programs like the Rural Site Development Initiative are benefiting communities statewide. Congratulations to Preciball USA and Screven County on this exciting step forward.”