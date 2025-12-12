//Grupo Vialume to invest $4.4M in new GA manufacturing operations

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces that Grupo Vialume plans to invest $4.4 million in a new Georgia manufacturing operations.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Grupo Vialume will invest $4.4 million in establishing its U.S. manufacturing operations in Colquitt-Miller County, creating 150 new jobs over approximately seven years.

“We are excited to welcome Grupo Vialume to Georgia after meeting with them in Brazil over the summer,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “The 150 new jobs this investment is bringing will have generational impacts on the Colquitt-Miller County community, creating long-term opportunities for hardworking Georgians.”

Based in the state of São Paulo, Grupo Vialume is a second-generation, family-owned enterprise founded in the 1980s that has grown into one of the largest global manufacturers of advanced visibility solutions for transportation safety. Its flagship business, Vialume, is Brazil’s largest producer of reflective raised pavement markers and is recognized as one of the top five manufacturers worldwide.

“We are thrilled to expand our manufacturing footprint into Colquitt, Georgia. This decision reflects the growing demand for sustainable products, the strength of our supplier base in the United States, and the greater ease of exporting to our commercial partners,” said João Paulo Moura, CEO of Grupo Vialume. “Combined with attractive tax incentives, the stability of the U.S. dollar, and the security of investing in such a strong market, Colquitt offers the ideal environment for Grupo Vialume to continue building a brighter, more sustainable future.”

Grupo Vialume’s new integrated manufacturing and recycling hub will be located on E. Crawford Street in the City of Colquitt. It will produce both plastic raised pavement markers and precision-engineered reflective lenses. The facility will also pioneer new circular-economy processes by transforming materials once considered unrecyclable, including textile offcuts and peanut-shell byproducts, into high-value products and raw materials.

Upgrades to the existing facilities are expected to be completed in 2026. The company will be hiring for production operators, injection machinists, salespersons, logistics experts, and management positions. To learn more about job opportunities, visit www.colquittmillerchamber.com.

“I’m encouraged by the positive economic development we’re seeing, because this project truly represents what collaboration can achieve,” said Colquitt Mayor Preston Clenney. “With support from the State of Georgia, the City Development Authority, and the dedicated leadership who have helped nurture this project, Grupo Vialume is creating new opportunities that will benefit our rural community for years to come.”

“Grupo Vialume isn’t just bringing new jobs – it’s breathing new life into a building that’s been underutilized for over a decade,” said Chairman Ladon Calhoun, Miller County Board of Commissioners. “Their investment in Colquitt-Miller County creates more opportunities for our residents and our neighboring communities, and a brighter future for the entire southwest Georgia region.”

Senior Project Manager Mellissa Takeuchi represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this project in partnership with Colquitt Downtown Development Authority and Electric Cities of Georgia.

“Georgia’s international relationships open doors for opportunities of all sizes and across the state,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia is a consistent, long-term partner, and the longevity of our presence in markets such as Brazil, where we celebrated 30 years of representation over the summer, demonstrates these commitments. Congratulations to Grupo Vialume and Colquitt-Miller County on this amazing opportunity.”