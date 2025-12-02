//Governor, First Lady Kemp to lead economic mission to Panama

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Governor and First Lady Kemp along with Georgia representatives will lead an economic development mission to the Panama Canal.

Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are leading an economic development mission to Panama this week, focusing on logistics infrastructure and supply chain operations at the Panama Canal. They are accompanied by representatives from the Georgia Ports Authority and Georgia Department of Economic Development.

“Georgia’s ports directly and indirectly support over 650,000 jobs across the state and are some of the fastest growing in the United States,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “The Panama Canal connects shipping routes with some of Georgia’s top business partners to Savannah and Brunswick, and we look forward to learning more about their operations as we continue to innovate and invest in our infrastructure at home.”

“We are one of the top trading partners with the Panama Canal, and we look to build on this with our trip to Panama,” said Griff Lynch, President and CEO of Georgia Ports Authority.

Georgia ranks sixth in the United States for dollar value of trade, facilitating more than $198.7 billion in trade to 222 unique countries and territories in 2024, alone. The ports of Savannah and Brunswick are key facilitators of that trade. The Port of Savannah is one of the best-connected U.S. ports to world markets with 35 ship calls a week, 42 doublestack trains per week, and 14,000 truck gate moves daily. The Port of Brunswick is the top U.S. roll-on/roll-off port for automotive and machinery logistics, with over $262 million in recent upgrades and a new $100 million fourth berth under construction.

“Connectivity drives business, and the Panama Canal is a vital link in Georgia’s global network,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The strong flow of goods between Panama and our ports fuels investment, supports jobs, and keeps Georgia competitive. When companies combine that connectivity with our skilled workforce and pro-business environment, it’s clear why so many choose to invest and grow in Georgia.”