//Virginia Transformer to create 400 jobs in Georgia expansion

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces that Virginia Transformer will create 400 jobs in a new Georgia expansion.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Virginia Transformer Corp. will invest $40 million to expand its existing manufacturing facility near Rincon, creating over 400 new jobs in Effingham County. The Rincon facility operates as Georgia Transformer.

“Along with state and local leaders in the coastal region, we’re proud to celebrate this major expansion and Virginia Transformer’s decision to double down on Georgia,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “This is just the latest testament to the impact of our partnership approach, and I want to congratulate Virginia Transformer on this exciting announcement. We look forward to the impact their decision will have on the Rincon and Effingham County communities.”

The Georgia Transformer facility in Rincon specializes in manufacturing custom-designed large power transformers for a wide range of industries, including utilities, data centers, and renewable energy sectors, among others. The state-of-the-art, 250,000-square-foot facility produces transformers ranging from 30 MegaVolt-Amperes (MVA) to 500 MVA at up to 525 kilovolts. This is the latest in a series of expansion investments at this facility since it became part of the company in 2015.

“I’m proud to join Governor Brian Kemp and leaders across Southeast Georgia in applauding Virginia Transformer’s expansion in Effingham County. This investment comes at a critical moment as our region continues to face the fallout of recent mill closures and the loss of good-paying jobs,” said Speaker Jon Burns. “We are grateful for Virginia Transformer’s commitment to expanding their presence here in Georgia, and we look forward to welcoming the new job opportunities this project will create for the citizens of Effingham County.”

“Virginia Transformer is the largest U.S.-owned producer of power transformers in North America, and we’ve been able to grow by focusing on delivering for customers,” said Prabhat Jain, Virginia Transformer CEO. “We are known throughout the industry for being an engineering company that makes power transformers with the shortest lead times. This additional investment for our customers will further underscore that position. And, we plan to continue to grow to serve our customers.”

The Georgia Transformer production facility is located at 2789 GA-21 in Effingham County. Construction on the expansion is expected to begin in January 2026. Applications for positions in operations, maintenance, and assembly are being accepted now at Rincon Jobs on Indeed.com. To learn more, visit www.vatransformer.com.

“Virginia Transformer’s continued investment in Effingham County is a powerful endorsement of our community’s skilled workforce, strategic location, and supportive business environment,” said Chairman Matt Saxon, Effingham County Industrial Development Authority. “The retention of more than 800 existing jobs and creation of 400 new positions represents a major economic milestone for our region, and we are proud to stand alongside Georgia Transformer as they grow.”

“This expansion underscores Effingham County’s position as a leader in advanced manufacturing and skilled workforce development,” said District 5 Effingham County Commissioner Phil Kieffer. “We congratulate Virginia Transformer on this exciting milestone and applaud their continued investment in our community. We also commend the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority for their dedication to supporting existing industry and fostering the kind of environment where companies can thrive.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Dorie Bacon represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project, in partnership with the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start.

“Virginia Transformer’s expansion comes during a time when the demand for utility and commercial scale is at an all-time high,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “By attracting sectors that serve the energy grid, we ensure that businesses not only grow but thrive in Georgia, benefiting both our economy and communities. Congratulations to Effingham County on the continued growth of existing industries such as Virginia Transformer.”

About Virginia Transformer Corp

Virginia Transformer Corp is a leading manufacturer of custom-designed power transformers. Its Georgia Transformer plant (GTC) serves a diverse clientele across utilities, renewable energy, data centers, industrial, mining, oil and gas, commercial, institutional, specialty, and export markets. GTC is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable products with a focus on continuous improvement and sustainable growth. For more information, visit vatransformer.com.