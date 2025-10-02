//Underwood Ammo to invest $41M in new a Georgia facility

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Kemp announces that Underwood Ammo will invest $41 million in a new Georgia manufacturing facility.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Underwood Ammo will invest $41 million in building a new manufacturing facility, creating 120 new jobs, in Effingham County.

“Georgia is the nation’s premier destination for manufacturers, including the defense and sporting sectors,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “This sector has made several key investments in our state in recent years, with companies like Underwood Ammo creating quality jobs and investing in our communities like Effingham County.”

Based in the United States, Underwood Ammo produces handgun and rifle ammunition for hunting and self-defense.

“Today marks an important milestone in the history of Underwood Ammo,” said Kevin Underwood, CEO President and Founder of Underwood Ammo. “Our focus has always been on growth to better serve our customers, and this investment in Effingham County positions us for long-term success. We are thankful to the State of Georgia and local leaders for their partnership and for welcoming us into the community.”

Underwood Ammo’s new manufacturing and assembly facility will be located at the Savannah Portside International Park. Construction on the facility is expected to begin in 2026. Hiring for positions in operations, maintenance, and assembly is expected to begin in 2027. To learn more about Underwood Ammo, visit underwoodammo.com.

“It’s a privilege to welcome Underwood Ammo to Effingham County,” said District One Commissioner Forrest Floyd, Effingham County Board of Commissioners. “Their investment will create quality jobs and contribute to the continued growth of our community. I want to thank the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority for their dedication and hard work in bringing opportunities like this to our citizens.”

“It’s been a pleasure working with the Underwood Ammo team to bring this project to Effingham County,” said Chairman Matt Saxon, Effingham County Industrial Development Authority. “Underwood’s decision to locate here not only adds to the strength of our industrial community but also creates diversity in the types of jobs available to our residents. This project came together with the support of the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Electric Cities of Georgia, and we’re excited to see the positive impact Underwood will have on both our local economy and our workforce.”

Project Manager Connor Hall represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with Effingham County Industrial Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Electric Cities of Georgia.

“We’re excited to welcome Underwood Ammo to Georgia’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Their investment underscores confidence in our skilled workforce, dependable infrastructure, and supportive business environment. We look forward to partnering with Underwood Ammo as they grow in Georgia.”

About Underwood Ammo

Underwood Ammo is a U.S.-based manufacturer focused on the design, production, and distribution of precision-engineered products. The company is known for its commitment to quality, performance, and innovation. With the addition of its Georgia-based facility, Underwood continues its mission to deliver excellence in manufacturing while expanding its U.S. operations footprint.