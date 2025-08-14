//Two Georgia universities rank best for AI research

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new analysis reveals that two universities in Georgia ranked as the best for AI research in the United States.

A new analysis by Studocu reveals which universities in the U.S. are leading in AI research.

Using the latest data from the Semantic Scholar API, we examined AI-related publications from the top 500 computer science universities worldwide between 2020–2024, identifying leaders in research output, citations, and per-student innovation.

Key findings:

2 universities in Georgia ranked among the leading institutions in AI academia.

in Georgia ranked among the leading institutions in AI academia. Georgia Institute of Technology ranks highest in the state, and 14th nationally and 27th globally.

ranks highest in the state, and 14th nationally and 27th globally. While University of Georgia follows, ranking 99th nationally for AI research

Stanford University tops U.S. rankings with 12,019 AI publications and a Computer Science score of 93.76.

tops U.S. rankings with 12,019 AI publications and a Computer Science score of 93.76. Nationally, the U.S. dominates the field, producing the most AI-related peer reviewed publications – more than any other country.

You can explore the full rankings, global leaderboards, and methodology here: https://www.studocu.com/blog/en/top-global-universities-producing-most-ai-research