//Two Georgia universities rank best for AI research

ATLANTA – A new analysis reveals that two universities in Georgia ranked as the best for AI research in the United States.
Release:
A new analysis by Studocu reveals which universities in the U.S. are leading in AI research.
Using the latest data from the Semantic Scholar API, we examined AI-related publications from the top 500 computer science universities worldwide between 2020–2024, identifying leaders in research output, citations, and per-student innovation.
Key findings:
- 2 universities in Georgia ranked among the leading institutions in AI academia.
- Georgia Institute of Technology ranks highest in the state, and 14th nationally and 27th globally.
- While University of Georgia follows, ranking 99th nationally for AI research
- Stanford University tops U.S. rankings with 12,019 AI publications and a Computer Science score of 93.76.
- Nationally, the U.S. dominates the field, producing the most AI-related peer reviewed publications – more than any other country.
You can explore the full rankings, global leaderboards, and methodology here: https://www.studocu.com/blog/en/top-global-universities-producing-most-ai-research