//Kia Georgia donates $100K to support TCSG students across the state

ATLANTA – Kia Georgia recently donated $100,000 to support Technical College System of Georgia students across the state.

Kia Georgia has announced a $100,000 donation to the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Foundation, reinforcing its commitment to advancing workforce development and technical education in Georgia. The contribution was presented by Kia Georgia President and CEO, Stuart Countess, during TCSG’s annual Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) and Rick Perkins Awards banquet, which honors the state’s top technical college students and instructors.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the Technical College System of Georgia to support students in achieving their educational and career goals,” said Countess. “Technical education is a driver of innovation and opportunity, and by investing in TCSG, we’re investing in the future of Georgia’s workforce.”

This latest investment from Kia Georgia will expand access to essential resources for students and help remove financial barriers that may hinder completion of their programs. A portion of the funds will support TCSG’s Last Mile Fund, which provides assistance to students nearing graduation who face financial challenges in their final semesters.

Kia Georgia has been a longtime supporter of TCSG and its mission. Since 2016, the company has awarded a brand-new Kia vehicle each year to the state’s GOAL winner. This year’s top student will receive a 2025 Kia Sportage, built at Kia’s advanced manufacturing facility in West Point, Georgia.

“Kia Georgia continues to be a tremendous partner to our system, our colleges, and most importantly, our students,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “This generous donation will create meaningful opportunities for learners across the state and support the development of a skilled, job-ready workforce.”

Kia Georgia’s presence in the state began in 2006 with an initial landmark investment of $1 billion to build Kia’s first North American manufacturing facility. To date, and with Kia Georgia’s most recent expansion, more than $3.2 billion has been invested into the West Point, Georgia plant. The facility, which spans 2,200 acres, has the capacity to produce more than 350,000 vehicles annually—including the Telluride, Sorento and Sportage SUVs, and the all-electric EV9 and EV6 SUVs. Operating 24/7, the plant is a major engine of job creation and innovation in Georgia.

Today, more than 148,000 students are enrolled in technical education programs across TCSG’s 22 colleges—preparing to meet the demands of Georgia’s growing economy.

About the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG)

The 22 colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) are Georgia’s top resource for skilled workers. TCSG offers world-class training in more than 600 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs to students who are trained on state-of-the-art equipment by instructors who are experts in their fields. The system also houses Georgia’s Office of Adult Education, which promotes and provides adult literacy and education programs, including the GED® testing program, throughout the state. In addition, TCSG partners with companies through Quick Start, the nation’s top customized workforce training program, and through its individual colleges, who work with local industry to provide workforce and training solutions. For more information, visit www.TCSG.edu.