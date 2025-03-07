//AAA cautions drivers on dangers of time change

Share with friends

ATLANTA – AAA is urging caution to Georgia drivers about the risks and dangers that Daylight Saving Time can have on drivers.

Release:

As Georgians prepare to “spring forward” an hour this Sunday (March 9, 2025), AAA is issuing a reminder about the dangers the time change can have on drivers.

“Adjusting our clocks disrupts the natural rhythm of our days and sleep patterns, raising the risk of drowsy driving, which can lead to a dangerous crash,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Even though it’s only a one-hour difference, people may experience what feels like a mini-jetlag, which can take time to adjust to fully. Bottom line: stay alert or get off the road.”

Common symptoms of drowsy driving include:

Trouble keeping eyes open

Trouble keeping your head up

Drifting from your lane

Cannot recall the last few miles driven

Feeling restless or irritable

Daydreaming or wandering thoughts

“It is also important to pay extra attention near schools, particularly in the mornings,” Waiters continued. “Moving clocks forward one-hour means it will stay dark later into the morning, when children will be on their way to school.”

A 20-year study published in “Current Biology” analyzed over 732,000 car crashes, finding a 6% increase in fatal crashes during the week following the switch to Daylight Saving Time. To protect yourself and others, AAA recommends drivers commit to the following safe driving practices:

Stay Alert and Rested: Ensure you get enough sleep before driving. Fatalities due to drowsiness are 10X higher than reported , and driving while drowsy is as dangerous as driving under the influence.

Ensure you get enough sleep before driving. is as dangerous as driving under the influence. Avoid Distractions: Drivers should not use a cell phone while behind the wheel. 93% of drivers recognize the dangers of texting, emailing, and reading while driving, but 37% reported reading a text/email while driving in the past 30 days . Stow your smartphone away, turn it to airplane mode, or activate call/text blocking features like “Do Not Disturb.”

Drivers should not use a cell phone while behind the wheel. 93% of drivers recognize the dangers of texting, emailing, and reading while driving, but . Stow your smartphone away, turn it to airplane mode, or activate call/text blocking features like “Do Not Disturb.” Obey Speed Limits: Speeding significantly increases the severity of a crash. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s annual Traffic Safety Culture Index found that nearly half of drivers (49%) admitted to going 15 mph over the posted speed limit on a freeway at least once in the past 30 days, while 36% of drivers reported driving 10 mph over the posted speed limit on a residential street.

Speeding significantly increases the severity of a crash. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s annual Traffic Safety Culture Index found that nearly half of drivers (49%) admitted to going 15 mph over the posted speed limit on a freeway at least once in the past 30 days, while 36% of drivers reported driving 10 mph over the posted speed limit on a residential street. Drive Sober: 95% of drivers overwhelmingly perceive drunk driving as dangerous and socially unacceptable. Yet 7% admitted to engaging in this behavior in the previous 30 days. If you consume cannabis or alcohol, then don’t drive. If you are taking potentially impairing prescription medications, discuss with your doctor or pharmacist how best to stay safe AND healthy behind the wheel.

95% of drivers overwhelmingly perceive drunk driving as dangerous and socially unacceptable. Yet 7% admitted to engaging in this behavior in the previous 30 days. If you consume cannabis or alcohol, then don’t drive. If you are taking potentially impairing prescription medications, discuss with your doctor or pharmacist how best to stay safe AND healthy behind the wheel. Buckle Up for Every Ride. It does not matter where in the vehicle you are seated. An adequately worn seatbelt is the most effective way to survive a traffic crash. Don’t forget passengers! A 2024 AAA analysis of five years of government crash data revealed that child seat and booster use declines after a child turns three. Find child passenger safety resources by state, including how to get a car seat checked, occupant protection laws, and answers to car seat questions.

About AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety

Established in 1947 by AAA, the Foundation for Traffic Safety is a nonprofit, publicly funded 501(c)(3) charitable research and educational organization. The AAA Foundation’s mission is to prevent traffic deaths and injuries by researching their causes and by educating the public about strategies to prevent crashes and reduce injuries when they do occur. This research informs the development of educational materials for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and other road users.