//FIN FIT to give Georgians opportunity to learn small business finance

ATLANTA – GA Secretary of State will host a FIN FIT live event giving Georgians the opportunity to learn financial skills for small business.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is excited to announce the third live FIN FIT (Financial Fit) live event on Thursday, September 14 at 8:30am-12:30pm located at the Brenau Downtown Center in Gainesville, GA. This event is free and open to all Georgians. A continental breakfast and financial literacy workbook is included for all attendees.

Starting a business and making it profitable is hard enough, and Secretary Raffensperger is committed to empowering Georgians to attain those skills. Join our live event where our panelists discuss how to fearlessly raise capital to finance your small business, as well as discuss the details of the Invest Georgia Exemption (IGE), which can be a powerful tool for Georgians looking to raise capital and fund their new venture or grow their already thriving business. Hands-on workshops include a free workbook which will cover the topics of developing your fundraising goals, preparing your fundraising package, what to consider before you say yes, and managing your investor relationships for continued success and sustainability.

“Empowering Georgians to take control of their financial future is crucial,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “FIN FIT is leading the way, teaching valuable financial literacy skills to all Georgians.”

The event will be moderated by Donna Lowry. Panelists for this event include April Berry, Commercial Lender, Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE); Marguerite Pressley Davis, Founder & CEO, Finance Savvy CEO™ and creator of Your Profit Playbook™; Nickolas Downey, Engineer, Founder CEO, MerchLogix, Inc.; Matt Dubnik, Chief Engagement Officer, Forum Communications; Steven Gold, President and CEO, Allied Financial; Mike Underwood, Senior Vice President, Peach State Bank & Trust; and Amanda Wilbanks, CEO & Founder of Southern Baked Pie.

“We want our Georgia entrepreneurs to develop new business ventures, expand existing operations and create more jobs in Georgia, ” said Noula Zaharis, Assistant Commissioner of Securities. “FIN FIT provides opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect to additional sources of capital and for Georgia investors to support Georgia businesses.”

FIN FIT is a financial empowerment seminar series hosted by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as part of his multi-faceted financial literacy effort and is administered through the Securities and Charities divisions of the Office of Secretary of State. These free programs feature industry leaders who discuss resources that can help increase attendees’ knowledge about money, their relationship to money, and financial issues and strategies for growing their wealth.

The office of the Secretary of State invites all Georgians to attend these free and informational events.

To register for this free event, click here.

To learn more about FIN FIT, click here.

To review and download our free financial resources, click here.

