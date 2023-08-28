//Atlanta tops list as most pest infested city in US

Share with friends

ATLANTA – According to a new study by pest inspectors, Atlanta tops the list as the most pest-infested city in the US.

Atlanta tops the list, followed by Miami and Washington, D.C.

Analysis of Census data reveals the number of pest sightings throughout US metropolitan areas

New York is the most rat-infested city, with 1,225 sightings

A recent study by New York-based pest inspectors, Doctor Sniffs, has revealed the US metropolitan areas with the highest number of pest sightings.

The study used 2021 US Census data to shed light on the prevalence of rat and cockroach sightings in these urban centers. With a focus on public health and urban living conditions, the study aimed to identify the cities where these pests are most commonly encountered.

Atlanta emerges as the metropolitan area topping the list with a combined pest sighting rate of 165.9 per 100,000 residents. This city faced 115.3 rat sightings and a staggering 712.3 cockroach sightings, all in 2021.

In second place, Miami recorded a combined pest sighting rate of 141 per 100,000 residents. The city encountered 80.6 rat sightings and 543.1 cockroach sightings, all in one year.

Washington, D.C. ranks third in the study, with a combined sighting rate of 83.7 per 100,000 residents. In total, nation’s capital reported 348.6 rat sightings and 228.5 cockroach sightings in one year.

Boston secures the fourth spot, with a combined pest sighting rate of 72.8 per 100,000 residents. The city faced 417.8 rat sightings and 74.4 cockroach sightings across a year time frame.

Riverside, California, ranks fifth, registering a combined sighting rate of 71.1 per 100,000 residents. In a period of one year, the city encountered 89.9 rat sightings and 134.0 cockroach sightings.

Houston, ranking sixth, reported a combined sighting rate of 50.4 per 100,000 residents, with 202.9 rat sightings and 957.5 cockroach sightings, all in 2021.

The remainder of the top ten features Dallas in at seventh place, with a combined sighting rate of 45.6 per 100,000 residents. Philadelphia ranks eighth, reporting a combined sighting rate of 43.6 per 100,000 residents throughout 2021, for both metropolitan areas.

Ninth Place goes to San Francisco, with a combined sighting rate of 27.7 per 100,000 residents in 2021.

Rounding out the list in tenth place is New York City, with a combined pest sighting rate of 27.2 per 100,000 residents and a staggering 1,164.9 rat sightings, and 1,225.7 cockroach sightings, the highest on the list for both pest sightings throughout 2021.

Interestingly, New York tops the list for both cockroach and rat sightings. However, the city’s massive population and amount of housing resulted in the city placing lower in the ranking.

A staggering total of 9,869 rats and cockroaches were spotted in American homes throughout the 15 largest metropolitan areas.

Rank Metropolitan Area Pest sightings per 100k population 1 Atlanta 165.9 2 Miami 141.0 3 Washington, D.C. 83.7 4 Boston 72.8 5 Riverside, California 71.1 6 Houston 50.4 7 Dallas 45.6 8 Philadelphia 43.6 9 San Francisco 27.7 10 New York City 27.2

A spokesperson for Doctor Sniffs commented on the findings, saying:

“As urban centers grapple with the challenge of rat and cockroach sightings, the study highlights the importance of proactive pest control measures to create livable, healthy communities.”

“Whilst the more northerly metropolitan areas see a decrease in the number of cockroach sightings compared to the more southern areas, taking proactive measures to ensure all properties remains pest-free is ultimately the best approach to the ongoing pest problem”