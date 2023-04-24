//Georgia ranks second biggest hiring struggle in U.S.

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new WalletHub study finds Georgia employers have the second biggest hiring struggle in the United States.

Release:

With the labor force participation rate at 62.6%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring, plus expert commentary.

In order to see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the last 12 months.

Georgia Hiring Struggle Stats

Job openings rate during the latest month: 7.90%



Job openings rate in the past 12 months: 7.83%



Overall rank: 2nd biggest hiring struggle in the country

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-employers-hiring/101730