//GRN offer Georgians an opportunity to explore the state’s rivers

ATLANTA – Registration is now open for any Georgians interested in the Georgia River Network 2023 River Adventures & Classes.

Georgians interested in exploring the state’s rivers will have multiple opportunities for safe, group canoe/kayak adventures through Georgia River Network’s (GRN) 2023 river trips and kayaking classes. Select from five paddle trips spanning 50 miles of water spread across five different rivers, ranging from South Georgia’s Little River to North Georgia’s Chestatee River. Or sign up for one of nine kayak skills and paddling safety classes designed to build confidence and skills for entry-level paddlers.

Registration opens March 1 for all trips and classes. More information can be found at www.garivers.org/events.

The trips are part of Georgia River Network’s effort to connect citizens with Georgia’s rivers. Additionally, as part of GRN’s 25th Anniversary, the organization is hosting a Paddle-A-Thon from January through September 6 encouraging canoeists, kayakers and paddle boarders to compete for more than $8,000 in prizes in multiple paddling categories. A peer-to-peer fundraising event, Paddle-A-Thoners can choose to raise funds for river protection by soliciting donations to Georgia River Network from friends, family and business associates or they can simply paddle, competing for prizes in categories like “most miles paddled,” “most miles paddled with your pet,” “most kayak fishing trips,” and more. You can learn more about the Paddle-A-Thon at https://www.mightycause.com/event/Paddleathon.

“We believe that the best way to nurture the next generation of advocates for Georgia’s rivers is to get people out enjoying themselves on our wonderful waterways,” said Rena Ann Peck, Georgia River Network Executive Director. “When people explore our water trails, they fall in love with those rivers.

That’s when they take action to protect them.”

Georgia River Network is a statewide river advocacy organization supporting state policies that protect Georgia’s rivers and promote river recreation through improved public access to our rivers and the establishment of water trails across the state.

With the exception of the Flint River trip, all routes are suitable for novice paddlers. Each will be guided by Georgia River Network staff. Shuttle services, river maps and guides and educational programs are provided with each adventure.

● Little River, April 29: features a narrow and intimate course along the Little River Water Trail on a blackwater stream that empties into Reed Bingham State Park Lake, a water body that has been described as an “Okefenokee Swamp in miniature.”

● Flint River, May 20: the Flint River Adventure on the Flint River Water Trail in Meriwether County follows a 13-mile route over a mix of flat water and small shoals before tumbling down Class II Flat Shoals, an outcropping of rock that creates a series of slides and ledges. A trip for paddlers with whitewater boating experience, it highlights the beauty and history of a waterway that President Franklin D. Roosevelt frequented for fishing excursions.

● Etowah River, July 15: the series moves to North Georgia and some 10 miles of the beautiful Etowah River as it winds through Bartow County and over multiple Native American fish weirs. These v-shaped rock structures were built by Native Americans 500-1000 years ago, but still stand as a testament to their ingenuity. They used them to capture fish and today they are still clearly visible.

● Chattahoochee River, July 29: the state’s longest river, the Chattahoochee, awaits. The trip will take in an historic 12-mile section of the river as it winds through Carroll and Coweta counties, beginning near the site of a covered bridge built by formerly enslaved and renowned bridge builder Horace King, continuing past McIntosh Reserve, the home of William McIntosh, a prominent chief of the Creek Nation in the 1800s, and ending at Chattahoochee Bend State Park.

● Chestatee River, Aug. 13: a short 5-mile float on the Chestatee River near Dahlonega and along one of the most popular canoe/kayak routes in North Georgia.

GRN Intro to Kayaking Class GRN River Kayaking Class 2023 GRN Kayak and Paddling Safety ClassesBuild Your Skills and Confidence on Lakes and Class I Rivers

All GRN kayak and paddling safety classes are taught by certified ACA instructors according to national curriculum and teaching standards.

● Strengthening and Stretching for Kayaking, May 6 or May 27: held at Bear Creek Marina, Lake Jackson, Mansfield, Georgia. If you are preparing for GRN’s 7-day Paddle Georgia event, or just a 1-day fun paddle, learning some appropriate stretches and strengthening exercises can increase your enjoyment. The class will include a review of warm-ups and appropriate posture, a short paddle to a nearby waterfall and back, and a cool down. Instructor is an ACA certified Kayak instructor and also a certified yoga instructor.

● Intro to Kayaking, May 7 or May 13 or July 8: held at Bear Creek Marina, Lake Jackson, Mansfield, Georgia. This is a half day, introductory level class to get you more familiar with the features of your boat and paddle and give you more confidence on your adventures. By the end of the day you will feel like your boat is less tippy, know how to paddle all day without wearing out your arm muscles, know how to avoid tennis elbow, know how to help yourself or your friend in a capsize situation at the lake, and other basic information that will prepare you to be a better paddler or trip leader for your family.

● Intro to River Kayaking, June 11 or July 15: held on the Lower Chestatee River in Dahlonega, GA. This is a full day class to introduce you to the skills, hazards and fun to be had on class I rivers! By the end of the day you will feel more in control of your boat, know how to paddle all day without wearing out your arm muscles, have some tips and tricks for reading the river and avoiding hazards, and be more confident about exploring Class I rivers with your friends and family.

● Rescue for Rec Boaters, June 17-18 or August 5-6 (one- or two-day options): Rescue for Rec Boaters is an entry-level safety and rescue class for paddlers who plan on paddling flat water lakes and slow moving rivers. A comprehensive Safety & Rescue class for lake and Class I river paddlers is a rare offering in this region, so we are excited to offer it to you! This class is a game changer for new and experienced paddlers alike. The curriculum is built from tried and true techniques utilized in higher level training for sea kayakers and whitewater paddlers which has been dialed in to the most useful information and techniques for entry level paddlers in Georgia.

Sign up for lake day, river day, or both days!