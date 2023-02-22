//Sewon America new GA facility will create 740 jobs

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Kemp announces Sewon America will invest over $300 million in a new manufacturing facility creating 740 new jobs in GA.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Sewon America, a subsidiary of Korean-based Sewon Precision Industry Co., will create 740 new jobs in Rincon and invest more than $300 million in a new Effingham County manufacturing facility. This project is the largest known private investment in the City of Rincon, to-date. This announcement also fulfills the commitment to create jobs and investment in all four of the Savannah Harbor Interstate-16 Joint Development Authority (JDA) counties as a result of Hyundai’s Metaplant location in Bryan County – the largest economic development project in state history. Suppliers for the Metaplant have now committed over $1.8 billion in investment, surpassing initial estimates by at least $800 million.

“Today we not only celebrate delivering on our promise to create jobs in all four counties in the JDA, but also the growth of a valued partner in our business community,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “On my very first international trip as governor to Korea, I had the opportunity to congratulate Chairman Kim on the company’s then-recent expansion and discuss how we could continue to work together. I am proud that those discussions have now led to this announcement as Sewon America continues to grow their Georgia operations.”

Speaker of the House Jon Burns, who represents part of Effingham County, also played a role in securing the project and engaging Sewon America executives.

“This is a proud day for Effingham County and coastal Georgia as we celebrate the creation of 740 new jobs in our area,” said Speaker Jon Burns. “I want to thank our friends at Sewon America for investing in our community and our state. I also want to thank Governor Kemp and all of the public and private partners who have helped to make today’s announcement possible.”

“I commend Governor Brian Kemp, Sewon America, and all other stakeholders on this historic economic development announcement for the City of Rincon,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “Investments by companies like Sewon continue to build on Georgia’s commitment to remain the No. 1 state in which to do business while attracting a robust workforce. This investment of more than $300 million in Effingham County will have a positive impact on the local community and our state.”

Sewon America operates one of the largest automobile body parts manufacturing plants in North America. The company opened a manufacturing facility in LaGrange in 2008, which has since doubled in size. Following the completion of the Rincon facility, Sewon is expected to support 1,600 jobs in Georgia.

“Sewon America was founded 15 years ago in west Georgia, and I’m very happy to be able to build another Sewon facility in east Georgia. We are very excited about our future as one family in two Georgia locations,” said Vice Chairman Kim of Sewon America. “This growth is possible thanks to the full support and dedication of the Sewon team members, as well as Governor Kemp, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and Effingham County. Sewon America will continue as an excellent corporate and community partner, and we look forward to continued success in Effingham County.”

Sewon’s new facility will be located at the Grande View industrial park in Rincon. The new manufacturing location will produce electric vehicle (EV) body parts for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America. Operations are expected to begin in 2025.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Sewon America to our community,” said Rincon Mayor Ken Lee. “We commend our friends and partners at the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority for working diligently to bring what will be the largest employment and private investment project in the city’s history. We look forward to working with Sewon to ensure their long-term success in our community.”

“We are thrilled that Sewon America, one of the largest automobile parts manufacturers in North America, has selected Grande View industrial park as the best location to make a significant investment for their future growth,” said Chairman of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) Troy Smith. “Sewon America and the IDA’s investment in our community will allow current and future generations the ability to have a fulfilling, well-paying career without leaving Effingham County. We couldn’t have made this happen without the help and leadership of our partners at the City of Rincon and the Effingham County Board of Commissioners.”

“This announcement from Sewon America is terrific news for Effingham County and the State of Georgia,” said Executive Director of the Georgia Ports Authority Griff Lynch. “We’re excited to support Sewon’s growth in this new location, as the Hyundai announcement continues to bring new economic opportunities to the Peach State.”

Director of Project Implementation and Supplier Strategy Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia EMC.

“From working with local colleges and Georgia Quick Start to participating in statewide initiatives like Georgia Made, Sewon has integrated into and lent its own industry experience to Georgia’s automotive community,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “We are excited that Sewon is reinvesting in Georgia as they support Hyundai Motor Group’s operations from Effingham County, which has the skilled workforce, infrastructure, and collaborative spirit to support the company’s growth. Congratulations to Sewon and Effingham County, and we look forward to the opportunities this creates for the company and community.”

On October 25, 2022, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America officially broke ground in neighboring Bryan County on its first fully dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facility. Building on the assets that make the automotive industry successful, Georgia is positioned as a hub for the electric mobility industry. Since 2020, more than 35 EV-related projects have announced more than $21 billion in investment and 26,700 jobs in Georgia.

About Sewon America

Sewon America was established in 2008 in LaGrange, as a Georgia company. Sewon primarily operates in the Motor Vehicles and Car Bodies industry within the Transportation Equipment sector, producing stamped body components. Sewon Group is celebrated for its high-quality automotive parts and will continue its tradition of excellence in the new Rincon facility.