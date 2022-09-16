//Profile Products invests $35M for new Georgia campus

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A global agriscience technology manufacturer plans to invest almost $35 million for a new campus in Jasper County, Georgia.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Profile Products, a global agriscience technology manufacturer, will invest nearly $35 million to launch a campus in Jasper County, creating 80 new jobs.

“Since day one, my administration has focused on bringing good jobs to every corner of the state, and companies like Profile are important partners in fulfilling that objective,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Thanks to our top-ranked workforce training program – Georgia Quick Start – and skilled labor force, job creators like Profile know they can rely on the Peach State to have what they need for success.”

Profile® Products is a sustainable agriscience company specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of highly engineered, specialty materials designed to enhance and protect the natural environment. Profile’s innovative solutions serve horticulture, erosion control, sports turf, and other specialty applications to improve vegetation growth, conserve water, and sequester carbon. The company currently employs more than 500 globally.

“The response from the community has been amazing. They have welcomed Profile with open arms and we look forward to being a contributing member of the community,” said Jamal Diallo, Plant Manager at the Jasper County facility. “Giving back where our team members live, work, and play is core to Profile’s company values.”

“Georgia offers a great workforce that embraces an aspiration to improve our environment,” Profile Products CEO, Jim Tanner added. “The Jasper County facility marks an incredible step forward in our long-term growth strategy. The world is asking for sustainable technologies. We’re building them… We’re building them right here in Jasper County!”

The new plant will produce wood-based erosion control technologies and horticulture substrates. The first phase of the facility development is expected to be complete and operational in October 2022 and will represent only the company’s initial $35 million investment in Georgia. Additional development of the facility will occur over the following 36 months. The company is hiring for positions in manufacturing and logistics, and interested individuals can visit profileproducts.com and the Careers page to learn more.

“The City of Monticello is honored to welcome Profile Products, another environmentally sustainable business joining our community,” said Mayor Gail Harrell of the City of Monticello. “We appreciate the opportunity to support Profile Products by providing natural gas and water service to the Jasper County facility.”

“The Profile Products expansion in Jasper County demonstrates their ongoing commitment to innovation, engagement, and talent. Their agribusiness leadership epitomizes the ‘Jasper County Standard,’ excelling in integrity, service, and stewardship,” said Bruce Henry, Chair, Jasper County Board of Commissioners. “The company recognizes the strength of Jasper County as an agribusiness and forest industry hub, and we look forward to our continued collaboration. We appreciate Profile Products’ commitment to agribusiness, sustainability, and most importantly, supporting our vibrant community.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Kristen Miller represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Jasper County Development Authority, the City of Monticello, and Georgia Quick Start.

“Agribusiness is a core industry in Georgia, and we’re excited for Profile to begin manufacturing their solutions-oriented products in the state,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “From erosion control that protects water resources through sustainable methods to improving soil used in horticulture facilities, the products that Profile will manufacture in Georgia will increase the quality of life for communities far and wide. Thank you to our partners in Jasper County and Monticello for taking steps to attract innovative companies and new opportunities to your community!”

Georgia Quick Start is the top-ranked workforce training program in the nation provided through the Technical College System of Georgia. The program helps assess workers, train new employees on unique processes on projects, and develop customized job-specific training using the most current techniques and media.

About Profile Products

Based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, PROFILE Products LLC is a leading developer and manufacturer of highly engineered specialty agriscience materials that promote environmental sustainability while delivering superior performance for horticulture, erosion control, sports turf, and other specialty applications. Profile’s mission is to consistently help customers establish sustainable green space through water and soil management and plant establishment. The company accomplishes this by bringing knowledgeable people, proven products, groundbreaking technology, and personal services on-site to holistically meet real world applications — ensuring success in any environment. For more information call (800) 508-8681, email info@profileproducts.com, or visit profileproducts.com.