//Kemp appoints State-wide Business Court judge

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp appoints William “Bill” Hamrick, III as the State-wide Business Court judge for commercial cases.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp appointed William “Bill” Hamrick to serve as the State-wide Business Court judge. The State-wide Business Court provides specialized expertise in the adjudication of complex commercial cases, with an eye toward efficiency and responsiveness. A significant asset in keeping the Peach State No. 1 for business, it was approved by Georgia voters in the November 2018 election and codified with bipartisan support in the 2019 legislative session.

“Having served with Judge Hamrick in the State Senate when I first entered public life, I witnessed firsthand his dedication to the law, to its fair application, and to our state,” said Governor Kemp. “I know he will be a capable and thoughtful presence to oversee the State-wide Business Court, and I am proud to appoint him as only the second judge in state history to hold this position. As a small business owner, I am also thankful that he will help resolve differences quickly and judiciously through this court that allows employers in our state to get back to doing what they do best: creating jobs and opportunity for hardworking Georgians.”

“With his combined experience as both a legislator in the State Senate and as a judge, I am confident in Judge Hamrick’s abilities to uphold the role of judge of the Georgia State-wide Business Court with wisdom, justice, and moderation,” said Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan. “With this appointment, Governor Kemp is signaling his commitment to Georgia’s businesses and, under Judge Hamrick’s leadership, I am confident Georgia will be well positioned to continue to uphold the standard of being the best state in the nation in which to do business.”

“Governor Kemp’s appointment of an experienced jurist like Judge Bill Hamrick demonstrates our continuing commitment to maintaining a business-friendly regulatory environment,” said Speaker David Ralston. “I applaud the Governor’s selection and congratulate Judge Hamrick as he begins this new chapter of his career.”

“Judge Hamrick has a great reputation as a Superior Court Judge and before that as a legislator,” said Senate Judiciary Chairman Brian Strickland. “I know he has the qualities we need for the State-wide Business Court and look forward to working with my colleagues on the Judiciary Committee through the confirmation process.”

“I commend Governor Kemp for his nomination of Judge Bill Hamrick for appointment to the Georgia State-wide Business Court,” said House Judiciary Chairman Chuck Efstration. “With a long history of sound judgment on the bench and his past service in both the legislative and judicial branches, Judge Hamrick certainly has the appropriate qualifications for this position. I look forward to the confirmation hearings for this position by the Judiciary Committee.”

William “Bill” Hamrick III currently serves on the Superior Court of Georgia in the Coweta Circuit after having been appointed by then-Governor Nathan Deal in 2012.

Prior to joining the bench, Hamrick worked as General Counsel for RA-LIN & Associates, based in Carrollton, Georgia. He also served as a Georgia State Senator for the 30th District, representing the citizens of Carroll, Douglas, and Paulding Counties. During his tenure in the legislature, Hamrick chaired the Senate Judiciary, Banking and Financial Institutions, and Higher Education committees, as well as the Criminal Justice Subcommittee on Appropriations and the Senate Study Committee to rewrite the Juvenile Justice Code. He also served on the Ethics and Public Safety Committees.

Hamrick earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Auburn University where he served as President of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He earned his juris doctorate from Georgia State University College of Law and holds a masters in Judicial Studies from the University of Nevada.

Hamrick resides in Carrollton with his wife, Susan.