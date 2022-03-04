//Citizens, educators invited to public education hearing

Share with friends

Citizens and educators with in the 2nd Congressional District are invited to the public hearing to discuss public education regarding K-12.

The State Board of Education will hold a public hearing for citizens in the 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday, March 15 at Lee County High School, 1 Trojan Way, Leesburg, GA 31764.

The purpose of the hearing is to hear comments from interested citizens and educators within the congressional district regarding K-12 public education. Those wishing to speak should sign in upon arrival. For more information, please contact SBOEadmin@doe.k12.ga.us.

The Georgia Department of Education does not discriminate on the basis of disability in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities. Individuals who need assistance or auxiliary aids for participation in this public forum are invited to make their needs known to SBOEadmin@doe.k12.ga.us no later than 72 hours before the scheduled event.

The 2nd Congressional District includes Baker, Calhoun, Chattahoochee, Clay, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Macon, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Peach, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Terrell, and Webster counties, along with portions of Bibb and Muscogee counties. Find your congressional district here.