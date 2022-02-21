//GaDOE to help rural schools with teacher recruitment

Share with friends











The GaDOE is working to help provide rural school districts with teacher recruitment and hiring assistance.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Education is working to provide teacher recruitment and hiring assistance to 31 school districts in rural Georgia. The list of districts follows at the end of this release.

At its February meeting, the State Board of Education approved State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ recommendation to provide licensing for a nationally recognized school administration software platform to help rural school districts proactively manage human resources. GaDOE is dedicating $289,720 in federal funds to the licenses; school districts will not be responsible for any of the costs.

“Our goal is to provide Georgia school districts with the tools they need to recruit and hire the best candidates to fill their needs,” Superintendent Woods said. “Quality public education requires quality teachers. Our rural districts must have the tools in place to recruit and hire the right candidates for open positions, so all Georgia students receive an excellent education.”

Teacher recruitment is a significant challenge in rural Georgia. The number of education graduates entering the profession is not equivalent to the number of teacher vacancies in schools. Additionally, many rural school districts lack the staffing necessary to conduct robust state and national recruitment efforts. The software will provide the platform needed to help rural systems actively recruit and hire candidates from an active pool of K-12 job seekers.

“We are delighted to offer this proactive recruitment tool for rural districts in Georgia, and hope it will assist in successful recruitment efforts as we enter the hiring season,” said Dr. Bronwyn Ragan-Martin, Deputy Superintendent for Rural Education and Innovation.

List of Supported School Districts

• Baconton Community Charter School

• Baker County School District

• Calhoun County School District

• Chattahoochee County Schools

• Clay County Schools

• Crisp County Schools

• Decatur County District

• Dooly County School System

• Early County Schools

• Furlow Charter School

• Grady County Schools

• Lee County Schools

• Macon County School System

• Marion County School District

• Miller County School District

• Mitchell County Schools

• Pataula Charter Academy

• Pelham City Schools

• Quitman County School District

• Randolph County School District

• Schley County Schools

• Seminole County Schools

• Spring Creek Charter Academy

• Southwest Georgia STEM Charter

• Stewart County School System

• Sumter County Schools

• Talbot County Schools

• Taylor County Schools

• Terrell County Schools

• Webster County School District

• Worth County Schools