//Warner Robins’ unemployment rate ties all-time record

Share with friends











Release:

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Warner Robins’ August rate tied the all-time lowest unemployment rate set last month.

“Although we are seeing fewer unemployed individuals now than before the pandemic started, we are also still seeing a decreased total number of people in the workforce when compared to numbers recorded prior to the pandemic,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “This will continue to cause a hiring crunch until we can attract more people back to the workforce to fill the record number of job openings.”

In Warner Robins, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.9 percent in August. A year ago, the rate was 5.3 percent.

The labor force decreased in Warner Robins by 197 and ended the month at 88,433. That number is up 5,084 when compared to August of 2020.

Warner Robins finished the month with 85,872 employed residents. That number decreased by 220 over the month and is up by 6,980 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Warner Robins ended August with 78,400 jobs. That number was up 200 over the month and increased by 3,000 when compared to this time last year.

The number of unemployment claims went up by 16 percent in Warner Robins in August. When compared to last August, claims were down by about 52 percent.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 1,598 active job postings in Warner Robins for August.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with us on social media.

TABLES AND GRAPHS REFLECTING LABOR MARKET DATA ARE AVAILABLE AT: https://dol.georgia.gov/current-labor-force-data-and-graphs