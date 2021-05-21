//Engineering Georgia honors STB member in Top 100 listing

Share with friends











Release:

Ann Purcell Named Among Top 100 Influential Women in Georgia Engineering

ATLANTA –Engineering Georgia, the official magazine of Georgia’s engineering industry, recently released its annual listing of the “Top 100 Influential Women in Georgia Engineering.” Included in this year’s group of extraordinary women is Ann Purcell, who serves the 1st Congressional District on the State Transportation Board. The list also includes three other board members and nine Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) team members.

“When Engineering Georgia announces their top 100 Most Influential Women in Engineering list each year, I am always so proud of the number of incredibly talented Georgia DOT women who are included,” said Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry. “Each of these women spend their days looking for opportunities to advance transportation in Georgia, and they could not be more deserving of this recognition.”

Purcell joined the Board in 2013 after serving 18 years in the Georgia House of Representatives. She has served as chair and vice-chair of the STB. Currently, she is serving as chairman of the Statewide Transportation Planning/Strategic Planning Committee.

The State Transportation Board is comprised of 14 members who are elected by a majority of a General Assembly caucus from each congressional district in Georgia. Board members serve staggered five-year terms during which they exercise general control and supervision of Georgia DOT and guide the planning, development and management of critical transportation projects throughout the state.

Georgia DOT aims to deliver a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department prides itself on its diverse and well-trained workforce and is proud to recognize the achievements of these women. In addition to Purcell, they include:

Stacey Key – State Transportation Board, Congressional District 5

Emily Dunn – State Transportation Board, Congressional District 9

Dana Lemon – State Transportation Board, Congressional District 13

Marlo Clowers, PE, DBIA, PMP – P3 Project Manager

Carol Comer – Director of Intermodal

Kimberly King – Director of Equal Employment Opportunity

Jannine Miller – Director of Planning

Kimberly Nesbitt – State Program Delivery Administrator

Hiral Patel, PE – Director of Engineering

Margaret “Meg” Pirkle, PE – Chief Engineer

Krystal Stovall-Dixon, PMP – Assistant State Program Delivery Engineer

Angela Whitworth – Treasurer

The magazine also recognized ITS Supervisor Emily Dwyer, Metro Atlanta Signal Operations Engineer Kate Shearin and Assistant Director of Strategic and Systems Planning Kathy Zahul as “Women in the Know.” These women were selected among those most likely to bring positive change and innovation within their industries.

The Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.