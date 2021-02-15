//Over 1 Million Georgians Receive First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Share with friends











Release:

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp and Dr. Toomey today applauded the news that more than 1 million Georgians have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. As of Friday, February 12, 1,010,521 Georgians had received at least one dose of vaccine, while 348,561 Georgians have completed the full series of doses. Georgia has now administered over 75 percent of doses shipped to the State.

“This is encouraging news for our state, as we remain in the fight to overcome COVID-19 and administer this life-saving vaccine quickly and efficiently,” said Governor Kemp. “With more than 1 million Georgians in our Phase 1a+ populations having received their first dose, we have taken yet another vital step in returning to normal in the Peach State. We are eager to receive additional supply of the vaccine from the federal government so we can expand our criteria and get shots in the arms of as many Georgians as possible. In the meantime, wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, and follow the guidance in our Executive Order to stop the spread and ensure our best days lie ahead.”

“Our health departments and other vaccine providers are working tirelessly to administer these potentially life-saving vaccines as quickly as our vaccine supply allows,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “We all look forward to the time that Georgia has vaccine supply sufficient to offer vaccination to all Georgia residents, without limitation.”

Georgia’s 6 p.m. vaccination update for Friday, February 12, includes the following: 1,408,232 total doses administered, +54,254 reported today, and 76.71 percent doses administered of total shipped.

On Thursday, Governor Kemp announced that CVS is now open for vaccination appointments at 12 locations across Georgia. Vaccine appointments are also available through Kroger, Publix, Ingles, and Walmart.

Information regarding current vaccination criteria, locations for appointments, and updated vaccine data can be found on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website. The Governor’s Executive Orders regarding COVID-19 guidance and other topics can be found here.