//Georgia’s tax collections increase from this time last year

Release:

January Net Tax Revenues Up 7.5%

Atlanta, GA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections for January totaled $2.53 billion, for an increase of $175.6 million, or 7.5 percent, compared to January 2020, when net tax collections approached $2.36 billion. Year-to-date net tax collections totaled $15.10 billion, for an increase of $898.1 million, or 6.3 percent, compared to the previous fiscal year, when net tax revenues totaled almost $14.21 billion.

The changes within the following tax categories help further explain January’s overall net tax revenue increase:

Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections increased by a total of $85.7 million, or 6.3 percent, compared to last year when Income Tax collections totaled $1.35 billion. The following notable components within Individual Income Tax combine for the net increase. Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) declined by $29.7 million, or -40.8 percent. Individual Withholding payments for the month increased by $8.9 million, or 0.8 percent. Individual Income Tax Estimated payments were up $25.6 million, or 11 percent, over FY 2020. All other Individual Tax categories, including Tax Return payments, were up a combined $21.5 million.

Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections for the month totaled $1.35 billion, for an increase of $108.9 million, or 8.8 percent, over January 2020. Net Sales and Use Tax increased by $63.8 million, or 10.2 percent, over FY 2020 when net sales tax totaled $626.7 million. The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments totaled $657.4 million, for an increase of $49.5 million, or 8.1 percent, compared to the previous year. Lastly, Sales Tax refunds decreased by nearly $4.4 million, or -54.1 percent, compared to FY 2020.

Corporate Income Tax: Corporate Income Tax collections during the month totaled $75.7 million for an increase of $25.6 million, or 51.2 percent, over FY 2020 when Corporate Tax collections totaled $50.1 million. The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net increase. Corporate Income Tax refunds issued (net of voids) were down $17 million, or -60.1 percent. Corporate Income Tax Estimated payments for the month increased by $16 million, or 45.1 percent. All other Corporate Tax types, including Tax Return payments, were down a combined $7.4 million.

Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections increased by $2 million, or 1.3 percent, compared to FY 2020.

Motor Vehicle – Tag & Title Fees: Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fees in January decreased by $8.7 million, or -21.6 percent, whereas Title Ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections increased by $5.4 million, or 10.1 percent, compared to last year’s total of $53.5 million.