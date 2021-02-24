//Former Camden Middle teacher arrested for Sexual Battery

Share with friends











Kingsland, GA (February 23, 2021) – On Monday, February 22, 2021, former Camden County Middle School teacher Steven Rayle, 58, of Waverly, Georgia, was arrested on four counts of Sexual Battery, O.C.G.A 16-6-22.1 (felony).

On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist the Kingsland Police Department after a report was filed alleging sexual misconduct by Rayle against students. These incidents occurred since school resumed in January 2021 after Christmas break and during the performance of his job at Camden Middle School.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information can contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 912-729-6198. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov.submit-tips-onlinge, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.