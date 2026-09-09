Local NewsSeptember 9, 2026 Valdosta Police August Statistics Share with friends VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Police Department have released their latest statistics for the month of August. TAGS: 26Augustdepartmentdeptdept.policestatisticsstatsvaldostavpd Related posts Great Pumpkin LumiNights Returns to…Lowndes Welcomes Blanche Ely Friday…VSU to Host 25th Anniversary…SGBC Expands Membership Benefits Under…Valdosta State University Generates $412.5…Lowndes Elementary Students Receive Free…Companies “Play It Forward” at…Valdosta Wildcats Return Home Friday…Lowndes County Fire Rescue Hosting…Downtown Valdosta Looking for Its…