//Great Pumpkin LumiNights Returns to Wild Adventures This Fall

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VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures brings back Great Pumpkin LumiNights with new food, entertainment and glowing displays.

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VALDOSTA, Ga. — Wild Adventures Theme Park will open its sixth annual Great Pumpkin LumiNights powered by Georgia Power this fall, featuring glowing pumpkin sculptures, new entertainment and the return of the Pumpkin Spice Festival.

Guests will also have access to the park’s rides and attractions during the day and into the night throughout the celebration.

This year’s event will include several new additions, beginning with an expanded Pumpkin Spice Festival menu. New offerings include pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls, buffalo chicken stuffed baked potatoes, hand-rolled pretzels with pumpkin spice queso and other seasonal items.

Spookley the Square Pumpkin will also welcome families to the new Spookley’s Trick-or-Treat Trail. Children can pick up a trick-or-treat bag and follow a nature trail featuring festive décor, six themed trick-or-treat stations, scavenger hunt activities, interactive bubble stations and other surprises.

New live entertainment will be offered throughout the park, including Pink Tie Magic, which combines magic, mentalism, comedy and audience interaction. Just Larry will also return with juggling, sleight of hand and comedy.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights will feature additional lighting and a new Pickin’ Pumpkins Band pumpkin sculpture. Guests can also visit returning displays including the Foggy Forest, Twilight Tunnel and Glow Grove.

The LumiNight Legends Gallery will return after a recent expansion, featuring nearly 200 intricately carved pumpkins depicting famous faces and places from Georgia and Florida.

“The best part about Great Pumpkin LumiNights is that it creates even more experiences and memorable moments for all ages,” said Asher Raymond, public relations specialist. “This event has become a staple for family fall traditions.”

Guests can also enjoy more than 25 rides and attractions during the fall event, including the Water’s Edge attractions Horizon Wheel, Wing Swinger and Boat Parade, which debuted in 2025.

Thrill rides including Boomerang and Twisted Typhoon will also operate during the event.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights will run on select days from Saturday, September 26, through Sunday, November 1.

Event hours will be 5-9 p.m. Fridays, noon-9 p.m. Saturdays and noon-8 p.m. Sundays.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights is included with regular park admission or a Season Pass.

Wild Adventures is currently offering 2027 Season Passes starting at $89.99. Passes include admission for the remainder of 2026, including Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Christmas Wild & Bright, as well as admission throughout the 2027 season.

Returning passholders from 2024, 2025 and 2026, along with 2026 Summer Fun Card holders, can receive additional renewal savings.

More information about seasonal events and 2027 Season Passes is available at WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is a 170-acre attraction located in Valdosta off Interstate 75. The park features more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, concerts, special events and Splash Island Waterpark.