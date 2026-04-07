//Valdosta Rotary Honors Michael Bourgoin With Habitat Build

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PHOTO: Valdosta Rotary Club leadership—President-Elect Ken Krieger, President Thressea H. Boyd, and President-Nominee Justin Geers—mark the completion of the Michael Bourgoin Habitat for Humanity home build, honoring his legacy of service to the community.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Rotary and Habitat for Humanity completed a new home honoring former director Michael Bourgoin’s legacy of service.

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VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Valdosta Rotary Club has completed its annual community service project in partnership with Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity, marking the construction of a new home built in honor of former Habitat Executive Director Michael Bourgoin, who passed away in 2024.

“Mike devoted his life to serving others and strengthening our community,” said Thressea H. Boyd, president of the Valdosta Rotary Club. “This project is especially meaningful, as Mike was preparing to serve as our club’s president in 2026–2027. Mike believed deeply in helping families find not just a house, but a place to call home. Though he is no longer with us, his legacy of leadership, compassion, and service continues to shape our work.”

Justin Geers, executive director of the Valdosta Lowndes Habitat for Humanity and Valdosta Rotary Club president-nominee, said, “Mike was special. His personality filled every room he walked into, and his heart somehow managed to be even bigger. This build—Mike’s build—is more than just a house. It’s a living reflection of who he was and what he stood for. Every board, every nail, every moment poured into it carries a piece of his generosity, his strength, and his unwavering belief in helping others. This isn’t just a structure. It’s a tribute. A reminder. A continuation of Mike’s legacy in the most tangible way possible”.

The home was built for Elizabeth Garcia and her sons, providing them a path to homeownership and a foundation for long-term financial stability. Construction was supported by a $2,600 Rotary District 6920 grant and by hands-on volunteer efforts from club members throughout the build.

During the home dedication on April 2, the Valdosta Rotary Club presented a $1,500 donation—raised from Rotarians and community supporters in honor of Mike Bourgoin—to Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity to further support the project.

Boyd added, “Through this partnership, every wall raised is a reflection of Mike’s legacy and Rotary’s commitment to the community.”

For more information on the Valdosta Rotary Club, email rotaryofvaldosta@gmail.com.