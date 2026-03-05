//Wild Adventures launches 30th anniversary season

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park kicks off its milestone 30th anniversary season on March 14 with new experiences and upgrades.

Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park officially kicks off its milestone 30th anniversary season on Saturday, March 14, and this season is sure to be a glow-up.

For three decades, families have made memories riding, sliding and exploring together. Now, the park is unveiling an enhanced experience across every corner, featuring upgraded rides, brand-new animal encounters, fresh food concepts and the fully completed Water’s Edge. Details include:

NEW: Water’s Edge – Making its completed debut in 2026, Water’s Edge is ready for its full season spotlight. The newly themed area features two new rides, Boat Parade and Wing Swinger, two all-new food locations, Water’s Edge Tacos and Lakeside Refreshments, a new home for the park’s beloved Ferris Wheel, the Horizon Wheel, and a new first aid location and quiet room.

– Making its completed debut in 2026, Water’s Edge is ready for its full season spotlight. The newly themed area features two new rides, Boat Parade and Wing Swinger, two all-new food locations, Water’s Edge Tacos and Lakeside Refreshments, a new home for the park’s beloved Ferris Wheel, the Horizon Wheel, and a new first aid location and quiet room. NEW: Ride Upgrades – This off-season, the maintenance team at Wild Adventures was hard at work improving the ride experience on Island Falls, the Safari Train, and Boomerang. Island Falls, which did not operate in 2025, will return this season with shorter wait times and more splash-filled fun. The Safari Train has a new locomotive, meaning less time spent waiting in line to hop on board. The beloved Boomerang roller coaster features an all-new control system, designed to reduce unexpected closures throughout the season.

– This off-season, the maintenance team at Wild Adventures was hard at work improving the ride experience on Island Falls, the Safari Train, and Boomerang. Island Falls, which did not operate in 2025, will return this season with shorter wait times and more splash-filled fun. The Safari Train has a new locomotive, meaning less time spent waiting in line to hop on board. The beloved Boomerang roller coaster features an all-new control system, designed to reduce unexpected closures throughout the season. NEW: Animal Experiences – The parks beloved Spider Monkeys now have an all-new habitat in Oasis Outpost. This new space is triple the size, providing the monkeys with more room for enrichment. A large section of the Alapaha Trail will be reopened for the first time in over a decade, receiving fresh wood for guests to stroll the authentic Georgia swampland. For guests who want even more animal experiences, three new private animal encounters will be available to purchase: Two-Toed Sloths, Giraffes and Tamanduas.

– The parks beloved Spider Monkeys now have an all-new habitat in Oasis Outpost. This new space is triple the size, providing the monkeys with more room for enrichment. A large section of the Alapaha Trail will be reopened for the first time in over a decade, receiving fresh wood for guests to stroll the authentic Georgia swampland. For guests who want even more animal experiences, three new private animal encounters will be available to purchase: Two-Toed Sloths, Giraffes and Tamanduas. NEW: 30th Anniversary Photo Opportunities – To commemorate the 30th anniversary, new selfie spots have been placed across the park to help guests commemorate their visits and share across social media.

– To commemorate the 30th anniversary, new selfie spots have been placed across the park to help guests commemorate their visits and share across social media. REIMAGINED: Food Locations & Menus – Beginning on Opening Day, the all-new Walkabout Wings will open near Boomerang. Crushing wing cravings, the reimagined food location will offer fresh-fried Chicken Tenders and Tossed Wings in several flavors, including the all-new Lemon Pepper flavor available. Typhoon Grill will also give guests a taste of the Big Easy with new Shrimp Po Boys. Safari Burger, Pounce’s Pizza, Sugar Shack and Surfside Café have also improved with refreshed menus and redesigned queue lines, providing better and faster service.

“For three decades, families have trusted Wild Adventures to be the place where their memories are made,” said Donald Spiller, vice president and general manager of Wild Adventures Theme Park. “Our 30th anniversary isn’t just about looking back; it’s about investing in the future of this park and the guests who make it special. From ride upgrades to new animal experiences and refreshed dining, every addition this season reflects what we’ve heard from our community. No one funs like us, and this year we’re raising the bar once again.”

The fun continues all season long with several of Georgia’s largest seasonal events. The Easter Eggstravaganza will bring Georgia’s largest egg hunt to Wild Adventures, featuring thousands of candy-filled eggs and visits from the Easter Bunny select dates from March 28 through April 4.

Guests will rock out at the Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series presented by Circle K, with an all-new star-studded lineup select Saturdays from April 11 – Aug. 8.

Celebrate America offers free admission to active, retired and honorably discharged military with performances from the Harlem Globetrotters select dates beginning on June 20.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights celebrates its fifth anniversary at the park from Sep. 26 – Nov. 1. The 2026 season will wrap up with holly & jolly entertainment, over two million Christmas lights and visits from Santa during Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright.

To celebrate 30 years, Wild Adventures is currently offering Single Day Tickets for just $30 when purchased online now. The best way to experience all the 2026 season fun is with a Season Pass. Gold Season Passes are now on sale for as low as $14.80 for 10 months. Season Passes include access to all rides and slides, animals, free General Admission to every Wild Adventures LIVE! concert and in-park discounts.

For more information about the seasonal calendar or admission offers, visit WildAdventures.com.