//VSU’s My Friend’s House to host Community Day 2026

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VALDOSTA – VSU’s My Friend’s House will host an event for caregivers interested in improving the quality of life for adults with dementia.

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VALDOSTA — My Friend’s House at Valdosta State University will host Community Day 2026 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, at 109 W. Moore St. This event is ideal for caregivers interested in improving the quality of life for adults with dementia, while also learning how to better navigate common challenges that arise as the disease progresses.

A dementia care specialist will provide information and support for adults with dementia and their caregivers. They will also provide guidance on creating places where people with dementia can remain active and safe.

A virtual dementia tour will provide caregivers in attendance with a better understanding of the challenges faced by people living with dementia, as well as give them a glimpse into the disease’s impact on daily life.

Door prizes will be given away every hour. Refreshments will be served.

Sponsored by the VSU Department of Human Services Master of Social Work program and the Southern Georgia Regional Commission, My Friend’s House provides a day program for senior citizens who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. It is a free service that promotes social, physical, creative, and cognitive stimulation through exercise, music, games, arts and crafts, hug therapy, laughter, and memory lane activities that encourage conversations about important events and people from the past.

Community groups interested in supporting My Friend’s House are encouraged to connect with Jacquelyn S. Hopkins, program coordinator, at (229) 293-6145. Donations of any size are accepted, and funds are used to provide snacks, birthday parties, and other supplies for My Friend’s House participants.

To register for Community Day 2026 or learn more about My Friend’s House, please email Jacquelyn S. Hopkins at jshopkins@valdosta.edu or Marsha Smith at marshasmith@valdosta.edu.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/education/human-services/social-work/my-friends-house.php