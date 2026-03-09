//VSU to Host Science Café on Genomics

Share with friends

PHOTO: Dr. Cristina Calestani, professor of cell and molecular biology and interim associate dean of the College of Science and Mathematics at Valdosta State University, will discuss “How Genomics is Changing Our Lives” during Science Café March 13. This event is an informal opportunity for anyone and everyone to explore how advances in genetic science are shaping medicine, agriculture, and emerging technologies.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University hosts a free public Science Café to discuss the impact of genomics.

VALDOSTA — The College of Science and Mathematics at Valdosta State University invites campus and community science enthusiasts to attend Science Café, formerly Café Scientifique, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Augie’s Café. This event is free and open to the public.

Dr. Cristina Calestani, professor of cell and molecular biology and interim associate dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, will discuss “How Genomics is Changing Our Lives.” This Science Café event is an informal opportunity for anyone and everyone to explore how advances in genetic science are shaping medicine, agriculture, and emerging technologies. She will answer questions about the fundamentals of genomics, recent scientific breakthroughs, how genetic research is transforming fields ranging from personalized medicine to biotechnology innovation, as well as its general impact on society.

“As DNA sequencing has become faster and more affordable, genomics has grown at a rapid pace and is now applied to many aspects of our lives, including personalized medicine, drug development, biotechnology, forensics, agriculture, and environmental science,” she said.

VSU’s Science Café series offers a space where university-based scientists and the broader community can come together to discuss topics at the forefront of scientific discovery. This helps foster public understanding and enthusiasm for the scientific and technological developments shaping the world.

“Science Café is an opportunity for anyone, from any background and level of education, to learn more about scientific discoveries that affect our daily lives,” Calestani said. “It is not meant to be a lecture. It is an opportunity for the public, as well as our VSU students and colleagues, to ask questions and receive answers in a format that they can understand. The informal setting facilitates the interaction between the scientist and the public. Our goal is to make cutting-edge topics like genomics accessible and to spark curiosity about the science shaping the future.”

Augie’s Cafe is located at 1811 Jerry Jones Drive in Valdosta. Attendees are encouraged to purchase a beverage or food item from the host site.

