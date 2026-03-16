//VSU Offers free AI for beginners workshop

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University will offer a free Lunch & Learn: AI for Beginners workshop on Thursday, March 26.

Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will offer a free Lunch & Learn: AI for Beginners workshop on Thursday, March 26, in Student Union Ballroom B. Lunch will begin at noon, followed by the presentation from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Space is limited.

Hosted by VSU’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering Technology, AI for Beginners is designed to introduce the general public to the basics of artificial intelligence. This special community engagement initiative is open to anyone interested in learning more about AI, regardless of technical background.

Dr. Ahana Roy Choudhury, assistant professor of computer science, hopes the AI for Beginners workshop will demystify artificial intelligence, allow attendees to gain some insight into how the technology is being used in various fields, and motivate them to want to learn more.

The workshop will conclude with a question-and-answer session, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions and discuss real-world examples of AI applications.

AI for Beginners is the first of a two-part Lunch & Learn series dedicated to helping people understand what AI is, how it works, and how it can be used responsibly and effectively. The second event, AI Deep Dive, will be held on April 16.

“Artificial intelligence is becoming part of everyday life for many people,” said Dr. Pierre-Richard Cornely, dean of the College of Science and Mathematics at VSU. “Our goal in offering this free educational opportunity to the community is to empower people to better understand this emerging technology and its impact on society. As the STEM hub of South Georgia, it is our responsibility to share knowledge with the broader community to ensure that our neighbors, business owners, friends, and leaders have the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing digital world.”

VSU’s Student Union is located at the intersection of Baytree Road and Oak Street. Parking is available in the Oak Street lot.

Visit https://bit.ly/4kZ5NEk to register for Lunch & Learn: AI for Beginners while space is available.

On the Web:

www.valdosta.edu/cosm