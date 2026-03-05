//VSU Hosts Georgia High School Regional Science Bowl

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VSU hosted the Georgia High School Regional Science Bowl, empowering young minds and fostering future STEM leaders.

VALDOSTA — Some of the brightest young scientific minds in the region recently gathered on the campus of Valdosta State University to compete in the 2026 Georgia High School Regional Science Bowl.

Hosted by VSU’s Department of Chemistry and Geosciences, this fast-paced academic competition tested 40 students from Camden County High School, Statesboro High School, Frederica Academy High School and Valdosta High School on their knowledge of energy, earth and space, biology, chemistry, physics, and math. Teams of four faced off in a lively quiz-bowl format, buzzing in to answer complex questions and solve problems under time pressure.

“The Georgia High School Regional Science Bowl highlights the incredible talent we have in our high schools and demonstrates the importance of investing in STEM — science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — education,” said Dr. Donna Gosnell, associate professor of chemistry who directed this year’s event with Dr. Dean Duncan, chemistry lecturer. “It is important to me personally, to my colleagues in the College of Science and Mathematics, and to all of us at VSU in general to foster excellence and interest in STEM fields. This event builds connections between VSU and high school STEM teachers and students while also giving them an opportunity to challenge themselves academically and experience a collegiate environment.”

Nearly two dozen VSU faculty, staff, and students served as volunteer moderators, judges, question readers, scorekeepers, and timekeepers throughout the event.

The Southwest Georgia Section of the American Chemical Society provided a pizza lunch for competitors, coaches, and volunteers.

The Office of Admissions shared information packets with students to introduce them to academic programs, campus life, and future opportunities at VSU.

Camden County High School finished the competition in first place honors, Frederica Academy High School finished second, and Statesboro High School finished third. Gosnell said that the top one or two teams advance to the Georgia Science Bowl at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton. Winners at the state level proceed to the National Science Bowl, which is sponsored by the United States Department of Energy.

VSU has hosted the Georgia High School Regional Science Bowl for more than 30 years. This work reflects the university’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and academic excellence, as well as its focus on inspiring future scientists, engineers, researchers, innovators, difference-makers, and more.

“My hope is that this competition sparks a lifelong curiosity in every high school student who participated and inspires them to become the next generation of STEM leaders who will push the boundaries of discovery,” Gosnell said.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/cosm