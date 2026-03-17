//VHS senior named first ‘Mayor for a Day’

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces VHS senior Braeden Lampkin as the city’s first Mayor for a Day.

Release:

The City of Valdosta is proud to announce that Valdosta High School senior Braeden Lampkin has been selected as the City’s first Mayor for a Day, kicking off Georgia Cities Week on Monday, April 20, 2026.

As part of this special recognition, Lampkin will spend the day learning about local government operations while engaging directly with city leadership and public safety professionals. His experience will include guided tours of the Valdosta Police Department, Valdosta Fire Department, and the City’s Traffic Management Center, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how the City works every day to serve residents.

Lampkin will also join Mayor Scott James Matheson for lunch and conversation about leadership, civic responsibility, and the importance of community service.

A native of Valdosta, Lampkin has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and leadership throughout his high school career. He maintains a 4.0 GPA across both his college and high school coursework. His academic honors include receiving the Highest Grade in Economics Award and the Highest Grade in Spanish I Award during his freshman year. He is also a Merit Scholar, a Beta Club Inductee, and consistently earns Honor Roll with Distinction.

Valdosta High School Principal Dr. Marshall praised Lampkin’s accomplishments and character, “Braeden represents the very best of Valdosta High School. His academic excellence, leadership, and commitment to personal growth make him an outstanding example for his peers. We are proud to see him recognized by the City of Valdosta and know he will represent our school and community well as the first Mayor for a Day.”

Mayor Scott James Matheson said the program is designed to inspire the next generation of civic leaders, “Georgia Cities Week is about celebrating the role cities play in shaping strong communities. Having Braeden serve as our first Mayor for a Day is a great way to highlight the bright future of Valdosta. We look forward to giving him a closer look at how our city operates and encouraging young leaders like him to stay engaged in their community.”

Georgia Cities Week, sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association, is celebrated annually by cities across the state to highlight municipal services, encourage civic engagement, and strengthen connections between local government and residents.

The City of Valdosta will host several events throughout the week as part of the 2026 theme, “Love Your City.”

For more information about Georgia Cities Week activities in Valdosta, visit www.valdostacity.com or follow the City of Valdosta on social media.