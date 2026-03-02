//VHS JROTC Team earns trip to National Championship

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Four cadets from Valdosta High School earned a place at the 2026 JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl Championship in Washington, D.C.

Release:

Valdosta, GA – In a competition that began with more than 5,000 teams from around the world, four cadets from Valdosta High School have risen to the top, earning a coveted place at the 2026 JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl Championship in Washington, D.C.

After surviving two fast-paced and highly competitive online rounds, the Valdosta High School JROTC Academic Team, made up of Jocelyn Emmons, Jeremiah Farley, Henry Miller and Niyla Smith secured their place among the top JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl teams in the nation. Their performance earned them a trip to compete at The Catholic University of America June 12–16, 2026.

Out of 5,163 JROTC teams worldwide, only a select few advanced to the national stage. “I am exceedingly proud of our Valdosta High School JROTC Academic Team. Their continued achievement in the Academic Bowl is a testament to their commitment to academic excellence and sets the standard for our Wildcat Nation,” said Dr. Johnnie Marshall, Principal of Valdosta High School.

“I am also grateful to our NJROTC instructors, Senior Chief Sheldon Willis and HM1 Sandra Williams, for their incredible leadership, mentorship, and guidance.”

The academic competition tested cadets on core subjects including math, science, and language arts. Leadership Teams were tested on leadership values, skills, and citizenship. All teams were challenged far beyond the classroom, with being tested on current events, financial literacy, and critical thinking under time pressure. Questions focused on financial literacy, sponsored by the USAA Educational Foundation, were integrated directly into the competition, reinforcing real-world skills alongside academic knowledge.

In total, 108 teams from 98 high schools across 43 states, as well as programs in Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and DoDEA schools in Japan, advanced to the 2025–2026 JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl (JLAB) Championship. Texas led the nation with 21 advancing teams, followed by California with 10. Florida and Tennessee each advanced eight teams, while Alabama and Georgia contributed six each, highlighting the depth and competitiveness of this year’s competition.

The JLAB Championship is one of the most prestigious leadership & academic competitions exclusively for JROTC cadets. Designed to promote scholarship, teamwork, service, and leadership excellence, the event brings together the nation’s most driven student leaders.

For Valdosta High School, this achievement represents more than a trip to Washington. It reflects months of preparation, discipline, teamwork, and the kind of leadership development JROTC programs aim to build.

About the JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl (JLAB) The JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl is a nationally recognized competition sponsored by U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S Navy, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Coast Guard, and organized by the College Options Foundation. For over two decades, the Foundation has supported the academic growth of JROTC cadets through competitions, college readiness resources, exam preparation tools, and admissions guidance.