//Valwood students study abroad in spain

VALDOSTA – Valwood students immersed themselves in Spanish language and culture during a transformative study abroad trip to Sevilla.

HAHIRA, GA – March 3, 2026 – Eight Valwood Upper School students recently participated in the Spain Mini Study Abroad program with Centro MundoLengua, an immersive experience designed to strengthen language skills and connect classroom learning to real-life Spanish culture.

During their week in Sevilla, students lived with local host families, attended daily Spanish classes, and applied their learning directly in authentic settings across the city. The program was intentionally structured to build on students’ existing knowledge, expand their vocabulary, and encourage practical use of Spanish in meaningful ways.

Throughout the trip, participants embraced both language and culture through a variety of enriching experiences. Highlights included touring the Seville Cathedral, exploring the Real Alcázar, participating in a cooking class and a ceramics workshop, visiting underground caves, and experiencing the rhythms of daily life in Sevilla.

“Students not only strengthened their Spanish skills, but also gained confidence, independence, and a deeper appreciation for the culture,” said Dr. Brian Crouch, Valwood Upper School Spanish instructor. “This program allows students to connect what they’ve learned in the classroom to the real world, creating an unforgettable, transformative experience.”

The Spain Mini Study Abroad program reflects Valwood School’s commitment to providing students with global learning opportunities that prepare them to thrive academically, culturally, and personally.

“This trip was absolutely perfect. I realized my fluency in the Spanish language because I used it constantly and had the opportunity to practice in so many ways. Being part of a tight-knit group allowed strong connections to grow, both among students and with our teachers. Dr. Crouch’s class prepared me so well that I was able to communicate with anyone I met. I am truly grateful to have been part of this experience.” Stated Brody Burch, Valwood senior.