//Valwood announces 2026 STAR Student

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valwood senior, Jed Respess, is the Valwood School 2026 STAR student.

Release:

HAHIRA, GA – February 18, 2026 – Valwood senior, Jed Respess, is the Valwood School 2026 STAR student. Jed is not only the High School Winner in this system, but also the System Winner which included Lowndes and Georgia Christian. This is an outstanding achievement that reflects his academic excellence, dedication, and hard work.

Student Teacher Achievement Recognition award is given to the graduating senior who has achieved the highest score on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) in one sitting, while meeting other program requirements, including being among the Top 10 percent of the graduating class. Jed scored 1520 on his SAT.

The award is sponsored at the state level by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators Foundation and sponsored locally by the Valdosta North Rotary Club. Jed and Mr. Beasely were recognized at the Rotary luncheon on Tuesday, February 17th. They will be recognized at the region and state events at a later date.

Jed is the son of Drew Respess and Maura Respess. He began his Valwood journey in 2013 as a pre-k student. He has been named an Academic Leader throughout middle and upper school. Some of his awards and honors include the National Merit Commended Scholar, Premio de Honor (Spanish Honor Society), 100 Hour Service Award, Woodmen of the World award, and several subject awards. Respess has also been on the Headmaster’s List from 6-12th grade.

Jed was inducted into the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society. Academically, he competed in Science Olympiad where he took home several awards. Outside of the classroom, he plays varsity soccer and football and runs cross country.

Jed’s hobbies include playing soccer, spending time with family and friends and exercising. After graduation, Jed plans to attend Georgia Tech to study Chemical Engineering. When asked his thoughts on being named Star Student, Jed stated “I am honored to be the recipient of such an award and extremely grateful to Valwood and my community for their support in helping me achieve it.”

Jed chose Daryn Beasley, as his STAR teacher. Mr. Beasley began his third career, teaching at Valwood School, in 2017 following a life of adventure. He is the History Department Chair and currently teaches AP World History, AP US History, and AP US Government. In past years he has also taught Law, Economics, and the History of American Music. Mr. Beasley is the coach of the multi-time champion Valwood Mock Trial team. He holds a B.A. in History from Valdosta State University. He studied American Political History and German Literature at the postgraduate level.

As for the reason Mr. Beasley was selected, Respess stated, “I chose Mr. Beasley because he has been an outstanding teacher for the past three years. Teaching me in three different AP classes, he continually challenges me, supported my growth, and encouraged me to never be afraid to ask questions.”

Mr. Beasley stated, “Jed Respess is an extraordinarily multi-talented young scholar and citizen. It has been a privilege to be his teacher. Jed first entered my classroom as a sophomore, studying AP World History. He immediately demonstrated the characteristic analytical mind of a gifted student that is also blessed with curiosity, confidence and a strong work ethic. Over the last two years, Jed studied AP U.S. History and AP U.S. Government & Politics with me, and all of his early acquired academic skill set only continued to mature. Jed embodies the hope we all have for a conscious and considerate new generation of citizens. He is the type of student every teacher appreciates most. Jed asks the most pertinent and the most interesting questions. He never hesitates to offer up a thoughtful answer to one of my questions. He is also a selfless and kind young man, courteous and generous at every opportunity. I will miss having Jed in my classroom, but I am so excited to see his imminent collegiate success and follow the contributions he will make to our world.”

Valwood Head of School, John L. Davis, Sr. said, “Getting to know Jed has been a highlight of my time at Valwood. He is an exceptional student and an even better person. He is respectful and genuine and excels in the classroom and on the field. We are very proud of his accomplishments, and we cannot wait to see what his future holds.”

Since its creation in 1958 by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the STAR Program has honored nearly 26,000 high school seniors. Every accredited high school in Georgia is eligible to participate in the preeminent student/teacher academic recognition. Locally, the STAR students and teachers are honored by their schools and receive special recognition in the communities for one of more than 165 civic organizations and businesses that serve as local STAR sponsors.