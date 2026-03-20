//Valdosta Rotary Club celebrates annual LEAD

Share with friends

PHOTO: (L–R): LEAD Chair Bubba Highsmith; Rotary District 6920 Gov. Terry Adkins Jr.; Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan; Officer Caleb DeWitt; Lt. Matthew Baker; Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk; Trooper First Class Lee Fulghum; Sgt. First Class Dustin Rozier; and Valdosta Rotary President and LEAD Committee member Thressea H. Boyd.

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Rotary Club hosted its 19th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner (LEAD) on March 11.

Valdosta, GA— The Valdosta Rotary Club hosted its 19th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner (LEAD) on March 11 at the Rainwater Conference Center, honoring the men and women who serve and protect the community.

Guardian Bank, South Georgia Pecan, and McLane Funeral & Cremation Services served as presenting sponsors, along with sponsorship from more than 50 businesses and individuals who purchased tables and tickets. Their collective contributions help ensure continued support for local law enforcement.

The Rotary Club of Valdosta recognized Officers of the Year from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Valdosta Police Department (VPD), and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), presenting each with a plaque and monetary award.

Trooper First Class Lee Fulghum, a native of Adel, is assigned to Georgia State Patrol Valdosta Post 31. A 1999 Cook High School graduate, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2000 and served 21 years before retiring as a first sergeant in 2021. He then attended the 110th Trooper School and joined the Georgia State Patrol. Fulghum is an active member of the GSP Honor Guard.

Officer Caleb DeWitt has served as a patrol officer with the Valdosta Police Department for two years. A Lowndes High School graduate, he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Valdosta State University. DeWitt has completed specialized training in Crisis Intervention Team, Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, and Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response training. In February 2025, he received a Challenge Coin Award for his professionalism and service.

Lt. Matthew Baker, a graduate of Lowndes High School, began his law enforcement career at age 19 in South Georgia and later served with the Atlanta, Clarkston, and Duluth police departments. With 25 years of experience, he joined the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office in 2014. He has served as a patrol sergeant and worked in specialized units, including Interstate Criminal Enforcement, K-9, Special Response Team, and narcotics. Baker is now assigned to the Court Division and Transport Unit. He has completed more than 3,000 training hours and serves as a certified POST instructor in multiple disciplines.

In 2023, the LEAD committee established a scholarship to honor the late Judge H. Arthur “Mac” McLane, a longstanding member and past president of the Valdosta Rotary Club.

Ryan Bennett, a criminal justice major at Valdosta State University, received the Judge H. Arthur “Mac” McLane Scholarship in recognition of her academic excellence, leadership, and commitment to public service. She is active in campus organizations, including Fire Pit and Baptist Collegiate Ministry, where she serves as a leadership coordinator. Last summer, Bennett completed a competitive internship with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. She graduates in May and plans to pursue a career as a GBI special agent.

For more information on the LEAD event and the Valdosta Rotary Club, email rotaryofvaldosta@gmail.com.