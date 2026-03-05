//Valdosta police seek man in shooting investigation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking the whereabouts of Brandon Rashad James for his involvement in a shooting investigation.

Release:

The Valdosta Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of Brandon Rashad James, 33, for his involvement in a shooting investigation.

On March 2, 2026, at 5:50 a.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to apartments in the 1500 block of East Park Avenue after several calls were received at Lowndes County E911 about gunshots and a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old female sitting in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The victim was not responsive, and officers immediately began to render first aid. South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services and the Valdosta Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital. She is in critical but stable condition.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the incident to conduct the investigation.

Through investigation, detectives determined that the victim was with James, who she was in a relationship with, when he allegedly shot her multiple times. James then fled the scene.

Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for James for the following charges:

• Aggravated assault-felony;

• Aggravated battery-felony;

• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; and

• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

James is an African American male, 33 years of age, 5’5”, 130 pounds, bald, last seen with facial hair. James should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his location, please contact 911 immediately.