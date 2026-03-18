//Valdosta planner Amy Martin named 250 Champion

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VALDOSTA – Valdosta senior planner Amy Martin named 2026 “250 Champion” for excellence in local government service.

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The City of Valdosta is proud to announce that Amy Martin, Senior Planner, has been selected as a 2026 “250 Champions” honoree, a national recognition presented by the National Academy of Public Administration in partnership with LocalGov250.

The 250 Champions Initiative honors outstanding public servants from across the country who exemplify excellence, leadership, and a commitment to serving their communities. This year’s honorees represent a diverse group of professionals from all levels of local government, each nominated by peers for going above and beyond in their roles.

“Amy’s recognition on a national level reflects the dedication and professionalism she brings to her work every day,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson. “As our Senior Planner, her commitment to serving the Valdosta community embodies the very best of public service.”

Martin expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the importance of collaborative public service.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized among such an inspiring group of public servants from across the country,” said Martin. “This recognition reflects the collaborative efforts of our team and the City’s commitment to thoughtful planning and serving our community. I am proud to be part of an organization that prioritizes growth, innovation, and the well-being of its residents.”

According to the National Academy of Public Administration, the 250 Champions represent “government at its best,” with honorees ranging from fire chiefs and engineers to sustainability coordinators and frontline staff. Each individual selected has demonstrated exceptional service and has made a meaningful impact in their community.

“This is an especially important time to recognize the many leaders working in government across the country,” said James-Christian Blockwood, President and CEO of the National Academy of Public Administration. “These 250 Champions are truly special and make a difference in our everyday lives.”

The LocalGov250 Coalition reviewed hundreds of nominations from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories. Honorees were selected based on their outstanding contributions to public service and their ability to inspire others in the field.

Amy Martin will be recognized alongside fellow honorees at a national event held prior to the ICMA National Conference in Philadelphia on May 12, 2026.

The City of Valdosta congratulates Amy Martin on this well-deserved honor and thanks her for her continued service and dedication to the community.