//Valdosta names BJ Johns Employee of the Month

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VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta recognizes Branan “BJ” Johns of the Public Works Department as the March Employee of the Month.

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The City of Valdosta is proud to recognize Branan “BJ” Johns of the Public Works Department as the March Employee of the Month, honoring his compassion, leadership, and quiet acts of service that have helped support coworkers across the organization.

Known for his willingness to help others, BJ consistently goes above and beyond his daily responsibilities. Whether assisting coworkers with access to essential resources or offering support when it is needed most, BJ leads by example and embodies the spirit of teamwork within the City of Valdosta.

BJ’s compassion and leadership helped inspire the creation of an on-site employee food pantry, providing assistance to employees who may be facing food insecurity or housing challenges. The initiative began after BJ stepped in to support a fellow employee experiencing hardship, recognizing a broader need to ensure that no member of the organization goes without access to basic necessities.

What makes BJ’s service even more remarkable is that he continued to show up for others during a time of personal hardship. After a house fire displaced BJ and his family and destroyed most of their belongings, he continued to come to work, perform his duties, and look out for the well-being of others in the department without seeking recognition or assistance for himself.

Public Works Director Larry Ogden praised BJ’s dedication and character.

“BJ represents the very best of our Public Works team,” said Ogden. “His compassion for others and willingness to step up wherever he’s needed makes a tremendous difference for our department. Even during difficult moments in his own life, BJ continued to show up and support those around him. We are proud to have him on our team and grateful for the example he sets every day.”

BJ is widely known among coworkers for performing quiet acts of kindness and for his strong work ethic, often arriving early or staying late to ensure the job is done and his team is supported. His actions exemplify the true spirit of public service.

BJ’s story serves as a reminder that leadership is often found in everyday moments where compassion, humility, and service make the greatest impact.