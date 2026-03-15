//Valdosta City Schools open Monday despite weather

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VALDOSTA – After consulting with local EMA officials, Valdosta City Schools will operate on a normal schedule tomorrow, Monday, March 16.

Release:

After consulting with local Emergency Management officials and reviewing the latest weather briefing, Valdosta City Schools will operate on a normal schedule tomorrow, Monday, March 16, 2026. Based on the expected timing of the storm, students will be safely inside school buildings during the most severe weather.

Please note the following changes for tomorrow:

All field trips are canceled.

Midday special education transportation routes will not run. Students who rely on midday transportation should remain home and will be excused.

Safety remains the foundation of everything we do in Valdosta City Schools. We will continue monitoring conditions and will notify families through our mass communication system and official VCS platforms if any changes become necessary.