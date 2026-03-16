//Turner Center launches 4th Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series

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VALDOSTA – The Levitt AMP Valdosta music series starts March 14, featuring diverse musical acts, vendors, community gatherings.

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The Turner Center for the Arts launches its fourth season of the Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series on Saturday, March 14, with Country artist Mark Taylor at the Azalea Festival, Noon-4 p.m. The March 14 concert will kick off eight consecutive weeks of FREE, live music events for the community.

The Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series is made possible through a $96,000 grant awarded to the Turner Center from the Levitt Family Foundation, a social impact funder supporting nonprofits nationwide at the intersection of music, public space, and community building. The Turner Center is proud to receive this year’s matching grant once again from The Price-Campbell Foundation.

The 2026 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series features an impressive and diverse lineup of performers from across the nation, including preshow activities, local opening acts, food vendors, and more, making this concert series a celebration of art and life. The 2026 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series lineup is as follows:

Mar.14 Mark Taylor (country), Drexel Park at the Azalea Festival, 12 – 4 p.m. *

Mar. 20 Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. (Big Band), Turner Center Art Park, 7 p.m.

Mar. 27 Chloe Kimes (Indie Americana), Turner Center Art Park, 7 p.m.

Apr. 10 Jed Harrelson (Blues), Unity Park at the Bluesberry Festival *

Apr. 17 Blair Crimmins & The Hookers (Rag Time Jazz), Turner Center Art Park, 7 p.m.

Apr. 24 Thunderstorm Artis (Folk/Soul/Pop), Turner Center Art Park, 7 p.m.

May 1 PR Experience (Brass Band/Jazz Instrumental), Turner Center Art Park, 7 p.m.

May 8 TAE & The Neighborly (Pop/R&B/Soul), Turner Center Art Park, 7 p.m.

NOTE: * identifies off-campus concerts.

“We are grateful to the Levitt Family Foundation and the Price-Campbell Foundation for their commitment to providing these free, live music experiences that our community has come to enjoy and expect,” said Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D. “This year, we are taking two of our concerts off campus to share the joy at two well-attended community festivals. We hope all will embrace the 2026 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series to gather as friends and family and together reflect a community where everyone belongs.”

With the exception of two off-campus concerts on Mar. 14 and Apr. 10, the concerts are held at the Turner Center Art Park, located at 605 N. Patterson Street. The Turner Center Campus—located in the City Center Arts District, Valdosta Entertainment District, and the Valdosta Historic Preservation District—reflects the three goals of the Levitt Family Foundation: Amplify community pride and the city’s unique character; enrich lives through the power of free, live Music; and illustrate the importance of vibrant public Places.

For more information, call 229-247-2787 or follow the Turner Center on social media to receive updates on the Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series. Individuals may also visit www.turnercenter.org to view the 2026 music lineup, read performers’ biographies, and access information about other art education, cultural enrichment, and quality entertainment activities on the Turner Center Campus.

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The Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series is supported in part by the Levitt Family Foundation, which partners with changemakers and nonprofits to strengthen the social fabric of communities in America through free, live music in outdoor public spaces. Presenting high-caliber talent and a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt concerts are welcoming, inclusive destinations where people of all ages and backgrounds come together. In 2026, the Levitt Family Foundation is supporting over 900 free concerts in 90+ towns and cities across the country, bringing joy to over a million people. In addition to supporting free concerts, the Foundation is dedicated to advancing vibrant music ecosystems through partnerships, field-building initiatives, and research. levitt.org.