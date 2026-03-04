//Teen and friends charged after shots fired at vehicle

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Four individuals were arrested in Valdosta, including two teens, after a family argument ended with shots fired at a stepparent’s vehicle.

A domestic dispute quickly escalated into an act of violence after a teenager involved in the disturbance contacted friends, resulting in shots being fired at a stepparent.

On February 27, 2026, at 11:15 p.m., Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Lausanne Drive for a domestic dispute involving gunshots. When officers arrived, they received information that a verbal dispute turned physical between a 16-year-old juvenile and his stepfather. During the dispute, the stepson allegedly notified friends, who came to the house and became involved in the altercation. As the stepfather attempted to leave the residence in a vehicle to get away from the situation, the vehicle that he was leaving in was shot several times, causing damage to the car. Evidence was located in front of the residence, where the firearms were discharged at his vehicle.

Officers received information that the stepson and three of his friends, who were involved, walked away from the residence. An officer located the four subjects, which included the stepson, another 16-year-old juvenile, Andrew Coates, 17, and Dimitirus Brabson, 18.

One of the juveniles attempted to run from officers but was quickly apprehended. Officers found a bookbag that he had dropped while running, which had two firearms and narcotics inside. He was charged with aggravated assault (felony), possession of a firearm during a crime (felony), 2 counts of possession of a handgun under 18 years of age (misdemeanor), and obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor).

Officers charged the 16-year-old stepson with aggravated assault (felony), possession of a firearm during a crime (felony), and battery (misdemeanor).

Brabson was charged with aggravated assault (felony), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), and battery (misdemeanor).

Coates was charged with aggravated assault (felony), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute (felony).

The Department of Juvenile Justice authorized the detention of the two juveniles in a Regional Youth Detention Center. All four subjects were taken to the Lowndes County Jail.