//SJCS announces theme for annual gala

Share with friends

Photo: 2025 Reverse Draw Gala Winner, Dr. Avery Moody, Mrs. Kippy Tift, and Cheri Carter (principal), credit: Andrea Silva Photography

VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) announce the theme for its 28th Annual Reverse Draw Gala: Diamonds & Champagne.

Release:

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School Announces 28th Annual Reverse Draw Gala Theme: Diamonds & Champagne

Valdosta, GA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) is thrilled to announce the theme for its 28th Annual Reverse Draw Gala, an esteemed black-tie fundraiser for the school. This year’s gala will celebrate the fi ner things in life with the elegant Diamonds & Champagne theme, promising an unforgettable evening of sophistication and entertainment.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at The Patterson, where attendees will be transported into a glamorous atmosphere for an exciting night of celebration. This highly anticipated fundraiser has become a cornerstone of support for SJCS, bringing together parents, alumni, and community members who believe in enriching the educational experience for students.

“This event is always a wonderful evening fi lled with excitement and surprises,” said Cheri Carter, Principal of St. John the Evangelist Catholic School. “Our gala is a special opportunity for our community to come together in support of our students while enjoying a night of fellowship, entertainment, and celebration.”

The reverse draw format is a hallmark of the gala, where anticipation builds as each ticket is drawn until the fi nal ticket holder wins the $10,000 grand prize. This unique twist on traditional fundraising creates an engaging and lively atmosphere, making it a must-attend event in the Valdosta community. Guests will enjoy a delightful evening of dining, dancing, and bidding on exciting live auction items, all while supporting the important programs and opportunities provided to students at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School.

SJCS would like to thank the generous sponsors who have helped make this event possible: Dr. & Mrs. George Sidney Staton, First Federal, Sam Dennis Law, Katherine A. Gonos and Stephen Adkins, Attorneys at Law, Gladwin Vaughn Architecture, Dr. Cristina Lopez-Yurcisin, Cheri Carter, Guardian Bank, John G. Joseph (Edward Jones), Universal Remodeling & Roofi ng, Hamilton Trust Estate & Elder Law, Bush Wealth Management, CrossFit Valdosta, and Live Oak Real Estate Services, LLC.



Tables and tickets for the 28th Annual Reverse Draw Gala are available for purchase now. For more information about the event or to purchase a table or ticket, please visit SJCSValdosta.org or call 229-244-2556.

For information about donating or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Rachael Ludwig at rachael.ludwig@sjcsvaldosta.org.

Join us for an exciting evening as we come together to support our students and strengthen our community.

About St. John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School has been a pillar of education in Valdosta since 1941. Dedicated to fostering academic excellence and spiritual growth in a nurturing environment. Through dedicated faculty and active community involvement, SJCS prepares students for a bright future rooted in faith, integrity, and service.