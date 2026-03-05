//Pine Grove Middle hosts STEM Career Day

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Pine Grove Middle School students stepped out of their classrooms and into the world of possibility during the school’s annual STEM Career Day.

With nearly 30 unique local businesses and community partners represented, the event transformed the gymnasium and surrounding campus areas into an interactive showcase of real-world careers rooted in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Students rotated through display stations, participated in hands-on demonstrations, and engaged directly with professionals eager to share how classroom learning connects to meaningful careers.

From emergency response demonstrations to healthcare exhibits and engineering conversations, the experience was designed to spark curiosity and broaden students’ perspectives about their futures.

Sixth-grader Kennedy Clemons was especially interested in the fire department and veterinary booths.

“My favorite booth was the fire department,” said Clemons. “I learned that just closing your bedroom door at night can help slow down a fire for a few minutes. I never knew that before.” She also enjoyed learning about animal health at the veterinary station. “It was interesting to see how science helps animals stay healthy. It made me think that being some type of doctor could be really cool one day.”

Classmate Everly English appreciated the interactive nature of the presentations.

“I liked the Lowndes County Fire Department booth because it was really interactive and we got to ask questions,” she said. “After today, I think I might want to be a mechanical engineer. It was exciting to learn how different careers use math and science to build and fix things.”

Organized by assistant principal Felicia Hill and a team of staff members, the event’s goal was to successfully bridge the gap between school and the workforce, providing students with a high-energy environment to explore diverse professional paths. “By giving our students the chance to hold live fish, operate robotics, and engage directly with professionals, we saw interest levels soar to new heights,” said Mrs. Hill. “Our students walked away with a tangible, interactive roadmap for their futures.”

Pine Grove Middle School remains committed to providing engaging, career-focused learning experiences that inspire students and strengthen partnerships with the local community.