//Lowndes Board of Elections recruiting poll workers

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LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Board of Elections are seeking poll workers for the May 19th election.

Release:

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

LOWNDES COUNTY ELECTIONS

WE NEED POLL WORKERS FOR THE 19 MAY 2026 GENERAL PRIMARY ELECTION

You must be a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Lowndes County, be at least 16 years old, and able read and write the English language.

The pay is $120 for Election Day, $50 for training and additional pay if you help set up the polling place the day before the election. If you sign up as a group, we can place all of the group at the same location.

Email robert.davila@lowndescountyga.gov, or call Robert at 229.671.2850 to have an application package mailed to you. Return the application in person with a photo ID and Social Security card to: 2808 N Oak St., Valdosta GA 31602, and choose your training date. Training is available on

weekends.

Lowndes County Board of Elections