//LHS announces Mr. and Mrs. CTAE

PHOTO: Lowndes County Schools CTAE Director Dr. Cloise Williams, Lowndes High School Principal Krista Pearson, and LCS Superintendent Sandra Wilcher congratulate Mr. and Mrs. CTAE, Landon Breeden and Reese DeCesare.

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School announced Mr. Landon Breeden and Ms. Reese DeCesare as the 2026 Mr. and Mrs. CTAE.

VALDOSTA, GA – Lowndes High School is proud to announce Mr. Landon Breeden and Ms. Reese DeCesare as the 2026 Mr. and Mrs. CTAE. The announcement concludes the school’s celebration of CTAE Month, which highlights the impact of Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education programs on student success.

CTAE — Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education — provides students with hands-on learning experiences, industry certifications, leadership development, and real-world workforce preparation. LHS offers 52 unique pathways from culinary arts, to agriculture, to audio visual technology and beyond. Each year, teachers nominate students who exemplify the mission and values of CTAE through excellence in leadership, technical skill development, and professional growth.

Landon Breeden has developed a strong and diverse technical foundation through coursework in Agriculture, Agricultural Mechanics, Forest Science, Drafting, and Automotive Technology. He is especially distinguished for his entrepreneurial leadership within the Work-Based Learning program. As the founder of First Line Mobile Detailing, LLC, Landon successfully launched and operates his own business while still a student. In a historic achievement, he became the first student in Georgia to simultaneously serve as both a Work-Based Learning participant and a Work-Based Learning employer, hiring a fellow Lowndes High School student through his company.

Landon credits his CTAE experiences for equipping him with the technical expertise, professionalism, and leadership skills that have fueled his success. After graduation, he plans to pursue a career as a pilot.

Ms. Reese DeCesare is an accomplished and highly motivated student who demonstrates exceptional leadership, service, and academic excellence. She is actively involved in competition cheerleading, the Lowndes Athletic Leadership Council, Class Cabinet, the Technology Student Association (TSA), and the National Art Honor Society (NAHS).

Reese’s CTAE journey includes the Architectural Drafting Pathway, a state-recognized Cosmetology Apprenticeship at Urban Revival Beauty Company, and participation in the Work-Based Learning program. Her ability to successfully manage rigorous academic, athletic, and career-focused commitments reflects outstanding discipline, time management, and ambition. Upon graduation, she plans to attend college to pursue a career in architecture while continuing her work in cosmetology.

Lowndes High School congratulates Landon Breeden and Reese DeCesare for exemplifying the excellence and opportunity that Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education provides to students.