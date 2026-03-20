//LCS hosts 5th grade math competition at VSU

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PHOTO: Westside Elementary School’s Crimson Team earned first place in the fifth-grade math competition. The team consists of Gavin Tidwell, Kinlee Dean, Raees Agboola, Jefferson Bailey, and their coaches, Donna Harris and Chuck Martin.

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools hosted its annual 5th Grade Math Competition at Valdosta State University.

Release:

VALDOSTA, GA — Lowndes County Schools proudly hosted its annual Fifth Grade Math Competition, bringing together top-performing students from each elementary school for a day of academic challenge, teamwork, and exploration at Valdosta State University.

Each elementary school selected up to ten outstanding fifth-grade students to represent their campus. These students were chosen based on a combination of academic performance, including assessments such as GMAS and MAP, classroom achievement, qualifying tests, and their ability to collaborate effectively as part of a team.

Students competed in both individual and team events designed to test their problem-solving skills and mathematical reasoning. During the individual round, participants completed 30 challenging questions within a 30-minute time limit. In the team competition, groups of four students worked collaboratively to solve 10 complex problems.

Team Competition Results:

1st Place: WES Crimson – Westside Elementary School (Gavin Tidwell, Kinlee Dean, Raees Agboola, Jefferson Bailey)

2nd Place: WES Silver – Westside Elementary School (Charlotte Trinh, Daniel Moorefield, Hayden Burton, Joey Rohlfs)

3rd Place: PGE Crimson – Pine Grove Elementary School (Cameron Burdick, Eli Fleck, Matthew Irving, Aiden Sykes)

Individual Competition Results:

1st Place: Gavin Tidwell – Westside Elementary School

2nd Place: E.J. Justice – Hahira Elementary School

3rd Place: Jefferson Bailey – Westside Elementary School

4th Place: Eli Fleck – Pine Grove Elementary School

5th Place: Daniel Moorefield – Westside Elementary School

In addition to the competition, students had the opportunity to explore the Valdosta State University campus, offering a glimpse into college life and inspiring future academic goals.

The Fifth Grade Math Competition was originally established by the Lowndes High School Mu Alpha Theta Math Club and has become a well-loved annual tradition across the district. The event continues to highlight academic excellence while fostering collaboration, critical thinking, and a passion for mathematics among students.

This year’s competition was coordinated by Kim King, Lowndes County Schools K–5 Math Instructional Coach and Professional Learning Coordinator, whose leadership helped ensure a meaningful and engaging experience for all participants.

Lowndes County Schools extends its sincere appreciation to S&S Service of Lowndes County, Provision Waste, Guardian Bank, Southeastern Credit Union, Red Owl, and Chick-fil-A St. Augustine Rd. for donating to our event. In addition to donations, we also appreciate the volunteers and organizers who donated their time. The support of these wonderful community members made this event possible.

PHOTO CAPTION: Westside Elementary School’s Crimson Team earned first place in the fifth-grade math competition. The team consists of Gavin Tidwell, Kinlee Dean, Raees Agboola, Jefferson Bailey, and their coaches, Donna Harris and Chuck Martin.